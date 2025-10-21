ETV Bharat / state

Employees Happy As Bengal's Durgapur Projects Ltd Plans To Add New Thermal Power Unit

The first factory of DPL started its journey in 1961 when Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was the Chief Minister. ( ETV Bharat )

Durgapur: The Durgapur Projects Limited (DPL) plans to add another unit to its thermal power plant, and the employees are hopeful that the new unit will help the company make a turnaround.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed hope for DPL 1.5 years ago and promised its revival during her campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The state government is going to spend Rs 800 crore to revive the DPL factory. Out of that, we have spent 400 crore," she had said at a meeting at DPL's Kalpataru Maidan.

With the Assembly elections a few months away, people of the area consider it as delivering on her promises. The proposed unit, Unit No. 9, will offer job opportunities. Banerjee held a meeting with three cabinet ministers — Arup Biswas, Malay Ghatak and Pradeep Majumdar — over the revival of DPL.

The first factory of DPL started its journey in 1961 when Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was the Chief Minister. During the Left regime, this factory gradually started to decline, though the then Industries Minister Nirupam Sen had promised to revive it by selling vacant lands acquired by the factory.