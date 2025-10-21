ETV Bharat / state

Employees Happy As Bengal's Durgapur Projects Ltd Plans To Add New Thermal Power Unit

CM Mamata Banerjee had expressed hope for DPL 1.5 years ago and had promised its revival during her campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first factory of DPL started its journey in 1961 when Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was the Chief Minister.
The first factory of DPL started its journey in 1961 when Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was the Chief Minister.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST

Durgapur: The Durgapur Projects Limited (DPL) plans to add another unit to its thermal power plant, and the employees are hopeful that the new unit will help the company make a turnaround.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed hope for DPL 1.5 years ago and promised its revival during her campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The state government is going to spend Rs 800 crore to revive the DPL factory. Out of that, we have spent 400 crore," she had said at a meeting at DPL's Kalpataru Maidan.

With the Assembly elections a few months away, people of the area consider it as delivering on her promises. The proposed unit, Unit No. 9, will offer job opportunities. Banerjee held a meeting with three cabinet ministers — Arup Biswas, Malay Ghatak and Pradeep Majumdar — over the revival of DPL.

The first factory of DPL started its journey in 1961 when Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was the Chief Minister. During the Left regime, this factory gradually started to decline, though the then Industries Minister Nirupam Sen had promised to revive it by selling vacant lands acquired by the factory.

Despite its gradual decline, Units 7 and 8 were built at that time, which still generate 600 MW and 650MW of electricity respectively. When Unit 9 is commissioned, it is expected to generate 660 MW of electricity. As the increase in power generation capacity will require more manpower, it will not only open an employment opportunity to the youth but also offer the option for those employees who were transferred to come back.

DPL employees Swarup Mitra and Ashish Kumar Mitra are hopeful that many workers who were transferred elsewhere will also be able to return. "It is great news that a new unit will be built. If this happens, it will be very good news for Durgapur. The unemployed will get jobs. If the electricity generated by this plant is supplied to the surrounding industrial talukas, they will also prosper," they said.

Swagata Mitra, chief public relations officer of DPL, said, "I have heard about the possibility of building unit number 9 in the new DPL factory. However, it has not been officially announced yet."

