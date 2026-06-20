Employees' Body Warns Jammu Kashmir Govt Of Intense Protests Over Delay In Regularisation Of Daily Wagers
Addressing a presser in Jammu, EJAC President Babu Hussain Malik urged the government to consider the genuine demands of the daily wagers, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 20, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has warned the union territory administration of intense protests over an inordinate delay in the regularisation of daily wagers and other benefits for employees.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Saturday, EJAC President Babu Hussain Malik said that the daily wagers and casual labourers of different departments have been waiting for the regularisation since long but both the elected government as well as the Lieutenant Governor administration haven't resolved the issue.
"The elected government constituted a committee and had sought six months' time but more than a year has passed but there is no communication from the government. The government has terminated daily wagers from the tourism department and hundreds of home guards who have put their 20 years in the service have been shown the door," Malik said.
"By transferring IAS and KAS officers will not resolve the issue but addressing issues of daily wagers will take the Union Territory (UT) forward," Malik added.
The EJAC president also raised the issue of the government not enhancing the medical allowance of government employees. "The employees of UT of Ladakh and central government employees are getting Rs 1000 as medical allowance but here we are getting only Rs 300. The government must increase the allowance. The government should also address the issue of two and a half days' salary of employees of the health and medical department so that they can get their dues," he added.
The EJAC president demanded implementation of the old pension scheme for all the government employees. "The elected members of Legislative Assembly and Members of Parliament get pension for every term but when it comes to employees, the government remains silent on implementing an old pension scheme. Before elections, the ruling party had promised this thing but after forming a government, they have forgotten all their promises," he said.
Malik, alongwith other members of the committee, demanded implementation of 8th pay commission benefits for pensioners, two increments of probation period for employees, removal of pay anomaly and appointing permanent employees instead of outsourcing the employment.
He warned of a big protest against the government if these demands were not met.
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