ETV Bharat / state

Employees' Body Warns Jammu Kashmir Govt Of Intense Protests Over Delay In Regularisation Of Daily Wagers

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has warned the union territory administration of intense protests over an inordinate delay in the regularisation of daily wagers and other benefits for employees.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Saturday, EJAC President Babu Hussain Malik said that the daily wagers and casual labourers of different departments have been waiting for the regularisation since long but both the elected government as well as the Lieutenant Governor administration haven't resolved the issue.

"The elected government constituted a committee and had sought six months' time but more than a year has passed but there is no communication from the government. The government has terminated daily wagers from the tourism department and hundreds of home guards who have put their 20 years in the service have been shown the door," Malik said.

"By transferring IAS and KAS officers will not resolve the issue but addressing issues of daily wagers will take the Union Territory (UT) forward," Malik added.