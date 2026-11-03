ETV Bharat / state

Employees At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Write A Saga In Honesty

Shirdi: In the Sai Baba Temple premises of Shirdi, honesty flows along with devotion. The employees posted here have written a saga of honesty by returning valuables lost by the devotees coming to the Temple from all over the world. In the last two and a half years, from April 2024 to mid-October 2026, belongings worth more than Rs. 1 crore have been returned to over 700 devotees.

This includes around 40 tolas of gold, silver valuables, cash running into lakhs, mobile phones, watches along with seven two-wheelers. While the joy of getting back a lost item is priceless for devotees, the service spirit and dedication of the employees who honestly return the items speak a lot about their character and personality.

Preventing theft

The premises, which sees thousands of devotees every day and lakhs during festivals and holidays, has witnessed instances of theft in the past when certain thieves took advantage of the heavy rush. It was observed that the thefts were being committed by gangs from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. This led to a feeling of insecurity among the devotees.

Setting An Example (ETV Bharat)

In order to tackle this problem, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) appointed Rohidas Mali as the security officer in April 2024 to focus on strengthening the security system. The team of security personnel implemented various measures to control the incidents of theft. Along with keeping an eye on the suspects, strict action was taken against those involved in the thefts. This helped curb the menace to a large extent.

Taking the onus

However, the security apparatus in place also took it upon themselves to trace the lost items of the devotees and deliver them to their original owners. Therefore, the Security Department has largely alleviated the troubles of the devotees rather than being just a security mechanism.

The Sansthan has put a system in place for its employees where any item found is taken straight to the Security Department. An official record is kept of every item found. The original owner is traced based on the identification marks on the article, available documents, nature of the item and other details.

If the devotee concerned is within the Temple premises, announcements are made through loudspeakers. However, if the devotee is not found, the items are safely deposited with the Sansthan's Accounts Department. Notably, the information about the lost items is also published on Sansthan's official website.

An employee of Sai Baba Sansthan being felicitated (ETV bharat)

This has made it possible for the devotees to get back their lost articles even after returning back home from Shirdi. “Based on the information on the website, the devotees contact the Sansthan. The necessary identity and documents are verified and the relevant items are handed over to them. Even if a devotee returns from Shirdi, the Sansthan has set up a system to deliver his or her lost belongings,” informed SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar.

Rewarding honesty and sincerity