Employees At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Write A Saga In Honesty
Since April 2024, lost belongings worth more than Rs. 1 crore have been returned to over 700 devotees, reports Ravindra Mahale
Published : November 3, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Shirdi: In the Sai Baba Temple premises of Shirdi, honesty flows along with devotion. The employees posted here have written a saga of honesty by returning valuables lost by the devotees coming to the Temple from all over the world. In the last two and a half years, from April 2024 to mid-October 2026, belongings worth more than Rs. 1 crore have been returned to over 700 devotees.
This includes around 40 tolas of gold, silver valuables, cash running into lakhs, mobile phones, watches along with seven two-wheelers. While the joy of getting back a lost item is priceless for devotees, the service spirit and dedication of the employees who honestly return the items speak a lot about their character and personality.
Preventing theft
The premises, which sees thousands of devotees every day and lakhs during festivals and holidays, has witnessed instances of theft in the past when certain thieves took advantage of the heavy rush. It was observed that the thefts were being committed by gangs from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. This led to a feeling of insecurity among the devotees.
In order to tackle this problem, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) appointed Rohidas Mali as the security officer in April 2024 to focus on strengthening the security system. The team of security personnel implemented various measures to control the incidents of theft. Along with keeping an eye on the suspects, strict action was taken against those involved in the thefts. This helped curb the menace to a large extent.
Taking the onus
However, the security apparatus in place also took it upon themselves to trace the lost items of the devotees and deliver them to their original owners. Therefore, the Security Department has largely alleviated the troubles of the devotees rather than being just a security mechanism.
The Sansthan has put a system in place for its employees where any item found is taken straight to the Security Department. An official record is kept of every item found. The original owner is traced based on the identification marks on the article, available documents, nature of the item and other details.
If the devotee concerned is within the Temple premises, announcements are made through loudspeakers. However, if the devotee is not found, the items are safely deposited with the Sansthan's Accounts Department. Notably, the information about the lost items is also published on Sansthan's official website.
This has made it possible for the devotees to get back their lost articles even after returning back home from Shirdi. “Based on the information on the website, the devotees contact the Sansthan. The necessary identity and documents are verified and the relevant items are handed over to them. Even if a devotee returns from Shirdi, the Sansthan has set up a system to deliver his or her lost belongings,” informed SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar.
Rewarding honesty and sincerity
Mali started a unique initiative aimed at encouraging honest conduct and also recognising the sincerity of the employees depositing the articles found for return to the original owners. He started felicitating such employees.
During the first felicitation ceremony in April 2024, Mali gifted socks worth just Rs. 90 from his own pocket to an honest employee. While the price of the gift was small, the sentiment behind it was very big. The feeling that the work done honestly by an employee is noticed by his superiors and is publicly appreciated became a great encouragement for the employees.
The photo and information of this small felicitation were circulated on WhatsApp. This initiative started being appreciated by the employees of the Sansthan, villagers and devotees.
Mali told ETV Bharat, “This journey, which began with a simple gift of socks, has transformed into an inspiring tradition that celebrates honesty.”
Gadilkar also took note of this initiative, and the honesty of the employees started getting encouraged at the institutional level. After that, the employees started being honoured with gifts like flasks, sweets and various items of daily use.
The employees realised that their honest actions were getting noticed not only by the Sansthan authorities but also by the devotees. Soon, some charitable devotees also started sending gifts to felicitate the honest employees.
Highlighting humanity
In the last two and a half years, the Sansthan employees returned Rs 40 lakh in cash, gold items and jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh, silver items of around Rs 15 lakh, mobile phones worth around Rs 7 lakh, watches and other items worth around Rs 3 lakh.
Going beyond the statistics, behind the return of each item lies the joy, satisfaction and stronger faith of a devotee in the institution.
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