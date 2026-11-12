Employee Of Chennai Jewellery Manufacturing Company, Who Escaped With 350 Grams Of Gold, Arrested In West Bengal
Chennai Police recovered 228 grams of gold from the accused and efforts are underway to trace the remaining 122 grams.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Chennai: An employee of a Chennai-based jewellery manufacturing company, who stole around 350 grams of gold, was arrested from West Bengal, an official said on Thursday. Police recovered around 228 grams of gold from him.
The employee, Mukesh Gorai (25), a native of West Bengal, had absconded after stealing gold from the private jewellery manufacturing company in Choolaimedu V V Koil Street in Chennai. He had been working at this company for the last five years.
Manager of the company, Ratan Kumar Mandal (39), lodged a complaint with the crime branch of Periyamedu police station alleging that Mukesh Gorai had stolen the gold and absconded.
"Around 350 grams of gold disappeared from the company on May 25. When we tried to interrogate Mukesh Gorai, he could not be traced, and his mobile phone was found switched off," an official said. Based on the manager's complaint, a case was registered at the Periyamedu police station and an investigation was launched.
A special team, headed by the crime branch inspector of Periyamedu police station, was formed, and the search for Mukesh was intensified with the help of technology.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Mukesh was hiding in West Bengal. Following this, a Special Squad of the Chennai Police went to West Bengal after obtaining permission from the police top brass and a search operation was conducted with the help of local Chandipur police station.
On the night of November 6, Mukesh was apprehended while he was hiding in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. On interrogation, police recovered 228 grams of gold from him.
Mukesh was initially produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tamluk in West Bengal and brought to Chennai after due legal formalities. In Chennai, Gorai was produced before a court and sent to jail.
"Out of the 350 grams of gold reported stolen, 228 grams have been recovered so far. The police are continuing to investigate the remaining gold," he added.
Also Read