ETV Bharat / state

Employee Of Chennai Jewellery Manufacturing Company, Who Escaped With 350 Grams Of Gold, Arrested In West Bengal

Mukesh Gorai (25) was arrested from West Bengal ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: An employee of a Chennai-based jewellery manufacturing company, who stole around 350 grams of gold, was arrested from West Bengal, an official said on Thursday. Police recovered around 228 grams of gold from him.

The employee, Mukesh Gorai (25), a native of West Bengal, had absconded after stealing gold from the private jewellery manufacturing company in Choolaimedu V V Koil Street in Chennai. He had been working at this company for the last five years.

Manager of the company, Ratan Kumar Mandal (39), lodged a complaint with the crime branch of Periyamedu police station alleging that Mukesh Gorai had stolen the gold and absconded. "Around 350 grams of gold disappeared from the company on May 25. When we tried to interrogate Mukesh Gorai, he could not be traced, and his mobile phone was found switched off," an official said. Based on the manager's complaint, a case was registered at the Periyamedu police station and an investigation was launched. A special team, headed by the crime branch inspector of Periyamedu police station, was formed, and the search for Mukesh was intensified with the help of technology.