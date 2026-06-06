Emotional Reunion: Lost For 25 Years, Mother Reunites With Children At Rajasthan’s Ashram
After losing contact for years, dedicated rehabilitation efforts helped restore a forgotten identity, reconnect a shattered family and turn grief into hope, reports Shyamveer Singh.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Bharatpur: “Every person has his own destiny: the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it, no matter where it leads him.” It has been proved over and over again - and once more on Friday at Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur, where a woman was reunited with her daughters, son and son-in-law after 25 long years.
The family, which had lost contact with her decades ago and thought her to be dead, was pleasantly surprised to find her alive and standing before them. The ashram premises turned into an emotionally charged scene.
Sukhdei, a resident of Akampur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, lost her way when she left home 25 years ago. Reportedly suffering from mental distress, she never returned home. At the time, her two daughters were only seven and 10 years old, while her son Rohit was just two-and-a-half years old. Her husband, Bachan, made every possible effort to find her, but she could not be traced.
Rohit recalls that they grew up without their mother and that their father single-handedly raised the children. Both daughters later got married. The family suffered another tragedy when Bachan passed away in 2022. After his death, there was little hope that Sukhdei would still be alive.
According to Dr B.M. Bhardwaj, founder of Apna Ghar Ashram, Sukhdei was found and rescued by the Apna Ghar Ashram team in Jodhpur on September 16, 2025. “She was subsequently brought to the ashram in Bharatpur for treatment, care and rehabilitation. With continuous medical attention and support, her mental condition gradually improved. Over time, she began recalling details about her village and family and identified her home as Akampur village in Unnao district,” informed Bhardwaj.
Based on the information she provided, the rehabilitation team at the ashram launched efforts to locate her relatives and established contact with the family. Upon receiving the information, her daughter Somvati, son Rohit, son-in-law Dhanpal and village representative Gokaran arrived at the ashram on Friday.
The reunion was deeply emotional. After 25 years, none of the family members could recognise her, nor could she identify any of them at first glance. Once the ashram administration introduced them, tears flowed down the cheeks of Sukhdei and her children. The daughters embraced their mother and broke down. It felt as though decades of separation disappeared in an instant. The moving reunion left everyone present emotional.
Sukhdei still carries deep regret that she was unable to be present for her daughters’ weddings and perform the traditional role of a mother during their marriages. “I was not aware of what was happening. It leaves me with a sense of incompleteness. But at least I am happy to see my family safe and settled,” she said.
Both daughters are leading their lives with their families, while her son Rohit works as a mason.
Also Read: