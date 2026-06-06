ETV Bharat / state

Emotional Reunion: Lost For 25 Years, Mother Reunites With Children At Rajasthan’s Ashram

Bharatpur: “Every person has his own destiny: the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it, no matter where it leads him.” It has been proved over and over again - and once more on Friday at Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur, where a woman was reunited with her daughters, son and son-in-law after 25 long years.

The family, which had lost contact with her decades ago and thought her to be dead, was pleasantly surprised to find her alive and standing before them. The ashram premises turned into an emotionally charged scene.

Sukhdei (ETV Bharat)

Sukhdei, a resident of Akampur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, lost her way when she left home 25 years ago. Reportedly suffering from mental distress, she never returned home. At the time, her two daughters were only seven and 10 years old, while her son Rohit was just two-and-a-half years old. Her husband, Bachan, made every possible effort to find her, but she could not be traced.

Rohit recalls that they grew up without their mother and that their father single-handedly raised the children. Both daughters later got married. The family suffered another tragedy when Bachan passed away in 2022. After his death, there was little hope that Sukhdei would still be alive.