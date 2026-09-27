ETV Bharat / state

Emerging Technologies Like AI Could Improve Cancer Treatment: Experts

Two-day conference on cancer care organised by the Department of Radiation Oncology, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: ​Experts have said that emerging technologies including AI could improve cancer treatment.

These views were expressed at the two-day conference organised by the Department of Radiation Oncology, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Experts noted that advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and medical physics are playing an important role in cancer care.

The annual conference of the Association of Medical Physicists of India (AMPI) Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter was held on September 26 and 27.

Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, who attended the conference as the chief guest, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the importance of integrating “advanced physics, artificial intelligence and public health infrastructure to build more accessible and precision-driven healthcare systems.”