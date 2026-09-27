Emerging Technologies Like AI Could Improve Cancer Treatment: Experts
Experts urged medical professionals to familiarise themselves with emerging technologies, including generative AI in diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Experts have said that emerging technologies including AI could improve cancer treatment.
These views were expressed at the two-day conference organised by the Department of Radiation Oncology, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.
Experts noted that advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and medical physics are playing an important role in cancer care.
The annual conference of the Association of Medical Physicists of India (AMPI) Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter was held on September 26 and 27.
Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, who attended the conference as the chief guest, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the importance of integrating “advanced physics, artificial intelligence and public health infrastructure to build more accessible and precision-driven healthcare systems.”
Molugaram said digital technologies would play an increasingly important role in cancer treatment and advanced medical diagnostics. Strengthening digital healthcare infrastructure would help make modern medical services more accessible to people, he said.
The conference provided a platform for medical physicists from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to discuss developments in radiation dosimetry, nuclear medicine, radiation safety and advanced cancer treatment techniques. Experts also deliberated on accurate radiation dose delivery, patient safety and the effective use of emerging technologies for cancer care.
Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Group of Hospitals, urged medical physicists to continuously update their knowledge and familiarise themselves with emerging technologies, “including generative AI, in diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology.”
The integration of technology with clinical expertise, he said, could further improve precision and efficiency in cancer treatment.
Prof Molugaram further said that Osmania University would extend its support for future training and research programmes aimed at strengthening the skills and knowledge of medical physicists. The conference was attended by several medical physicists, radiation oncologists and other healthcare professionals.
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