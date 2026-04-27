Emergency Onboard Delivery: In Karnataka's Bantwal, Woman Gives Birth In Train
A woman delivered a baby on a train at Bantwal station, as railway staff provided timely help before ambulance arrival, ensuring both remained safe.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
Mangaluru: In a remarkable display of quick thinking and coordination, railway staff ensured the safe delivery of a baby onboard a train in Karnataka's Bantwal after a pregnant passenger went into sudden labour.
The timely intervention helped stabilise both the mother and newborn, who are now reported to be in stable condition.
Emergency Delivery At Bantwal Station
The incident took place on Sunday aboard Train No. 16586 (Murdeshwar to SMVT Bengaluru Express). The woman was travelling in a general coach. When the train arrived at Bantwal railway station around 7:22 PM, she was found in distress and suffering from heavy bleeding.
Railway staff immediately alerted medical emergency services and arranged for an ambulance. However, before medical help could reach her, she delivered a premature baby boy inside the coach.
During this critical moment, the escorting staff of Train No. 16512, Head Constables Aruna S S and Shankaramurthy, responded swiftly and handled the situation with utmost care, providing timely assistance during the emergency.
Mother And Baby Shifted To Hospital
Following the delivery, both the mother and newborn were safely shifted by ambulance to Somayaji Private Hospital in Bantwal for further treatment. According to the latest updates, both are stable, though the baby has been kept under medical observation as it was born prematurely.
Divisional Finance Manager Prithvi S Hullatti said, "After the delivery, the mother and the newborn were safely shifted to a private hospital in Bantwal by ambulance. Both the mother and the baby are healthy, and the baby is under medical supervision as it was born prematurely."
South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, in a press release, commended the swift response, professionalism, and dedication of its staff in handling the sensitive situation and reiterated its continued commitment to passenger safety and humanitarian service.
Similar Incident In Chikkamagaluru
A similar heartwarming incident had recently taken place in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, drawing praise for the presence of mind shown by an ambulance driver. In that case, a woman from Assam, working as a labourer in a coffee estate, delivered a baby inside an ambulance while being rushed to the hospital. The driver, Arif, acted promptly at a time when the survival chances of both mother and child were minimal, ensuring a safe delivery and later transporting them to the hospital.
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