ETV Bharat / state

Emergency Onboard Delivery: In Karnataka's Bantwal, Woman Gives Birth In Train

Mangaluru: In a remarkable display of quick thinking and coordination, railway staff ensured the safe delivery of a baby onboard a train in Karnataka's Bantwal after a pregnant passenger went into sudden labour.

The timely intervention helped stabilise both the mother and newborn, who are now reported to be in stable condition.

Emergency Delivery At Bantwal Station

The incident took place on Sunday aboard Train No. 16586 (Murdeshwar to SMVT Bengaluru Express). The woman was travelling in a general coach. When the train arrived at Bantwal railway station around 7:22 PM, she was found in distress and suffering from heavy bleeding.

Railway staff immediately alerted medical emergency services and arranged for an ambulance. However, before medical help could reach her, she delivered a premature baby boy inside the coach.

During this critical moment, the escorting staff of Train No. 16512, Head Constables Aruna S S and Shankaramurthy, responded swiftly and handled the situation with utmost care, providing timely assistance during the emergency.