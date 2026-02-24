ETV Bharat / state

Emails With Bomb Threat To Several Courts In Bengal Disrupt Judicial Work

A similar threat was also received by the Paschim Bardhaman district court in Asansol during a hearing in the afternoon. The district judge, in whose email ID it was received, informed the lawyers present in the courtroom, and everyone left the court premises immediately. Soon after, high-ranking officials from the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached the spot with the bomb squad and sniffer dogs for combing the area.

On being informed, senior police officials rushed to the Kolkata City Sessions Court. Bomb and dog squads were called in for a combing search operation. However, no explosives have been found so far, police sources said.

Kolkata/Hooghly/Purba Bardhaman: Emails to blow up several courts in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal were received by judges on Tuesday, sending police and the administration into a tizzy and disrupting judicial work. They claimed that explosive materials like RDX and IEDs had been planted in the premises and the judges' chambers, which would detonate at 1 pm.

District judge Debprasad Nag said, "The threat was received in the email saying RDX and IEDs have been kept in the court premises, and an explosion will take place at 1 pm. As soon as we came to know about the matter, we vacated the courtroom and the premises for safety. The police administration is looking into it."

The email with bomb threat. (ETV Bharat)

In the meantime, the Durgapur subdistrict court received similar bomb threats, prompting the additional chief judicial magistrate to ask lawyers to evacuate the premises. A large police force was deployed on the orders of ACP Subir Roy.

A similar scenario was seen in the Hooghly district court premises in Chinsurah. According to court sources, the threat e-mail was written in Bengali, saying that there were 15 RDXs hidden in the court premises. The Chandannagar Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police were informed about it, who vacated the court premises for combing. A senior police officer said, "The threat email is being insvestigated and its origin is being traced."

A dog squad member at a court premises. (ETV Bharat)

Lawyer Kishore Mandal said, "The judges have participated in the SIR process on the orders of the Supreme Court. Those whose interests will be affected are doing this. Police are looking into the matter, and the real truth will come out soon."

Bomb scare gripped the Murshidabad District Court. According to court sources, the threatening mail was sent from Tamil Nadu at around noon, leading to panic in the premises and halting of judicial works. Due to panic, the butchery system was also disrupted. The bomb and dog squads carried out an intense combing operation but found nothing suspicious. The judicial work resumed after 2 pm.