Email Claiming Bomb Threats In City, Hoax; Security Tightened: Telangana DGP
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said a case has been registered by the cybercrime police on the email.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana DGP CV Anand on Monday said the email received by police claiming that bombs would go off at certain locations in the city seems to be a hoax but the four Police Commissionerates in the city have been put on high alert as per SOP.
He said the police force has been "out on the roads" conducting vehicle checks, especially in busy areas like markets, bus stands, railway stations, besides checks in lodges.
"We have already made an enquiry. It seems to be a hoax email. We keep getting these hoax calls and threats. But, we have a standard operating procedure (SOP). Whenever such a hoax threat or call comes, we have to follow that SOP," he told reporters here.
He said an investigation was underway to ascertain the originator of the mail. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said a case has been registered by the cybercrime police on the email.
As part of the security drill, anti-sabotage checks and visible policing were being conducted. People need not panic and inform police on '112' about any suspicious persons or items, he told reporters.
The police on Sunday intensified security measures after an email claiming that bombs would go off at certain locations in the city was received on November 21. Police had indicated that the email seemed to be a hoax.
The mail also reportedly claimed to carry out 26/11 Mumbai like attacks and named the Kachiguda railway station and a nearby hotel as potential targets. Meanwhile, the DGP on Monday awarded cheques to Maoist cadres, as per the government's rehabilitation policy, who surrendered before police.
Anand said in the last three years, 824 Maoist cadres surrendered in Telangana. Of them, 59 belong to Telangana and over 700 are from Chhattisgarh, he said.
The Telangana government had allowed them to surrender before state police, he said. The state government sanctioned Rs 22 crore towards the rehabilitation out of which Rs 17.5 crore was given.
Anand said about Rs six crore worth of cheques were handed over to the surrendered Maoists on Monday. The state police is keeping a constant watch on the activities of the surrendered cadres and providing skilling in plumbing, carpentry and even agriculture, he said.
The Greyhounds police of the state are keeping a watch on them and the state police is in touch with CRPF and Chhattisgarh police, he said. He also said de-mining activity is underway and nine dumps have been recovered as per the information given by the surrendered Maoists.
"They are Karregutta area (on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border), Mulugu (Telangana) and Bastar area (Chhattisgarh). We are not yet confident that we have cleared them of all the mines which may have been laid (by Maoists). We are still not very sure whether weapons and explosives have been recovered. Till such a time, the activity of detecting them will go on," he told reporters.
The district Collectors and Superintendents of Police in Telangana have been given the task of keeping close contact with surrendered naxals and do whatever is possible to make them settle in life to ensure that they don't have thoughts about reviving Maoism, he said.
As of today, only former General Secretary of CPI (Maoist) Muppalla Laxman Rao along with his wife and a den keeper are yet to surrender, he added.
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Police On High Alert After Email Threatens 26/11 Type Attacks In Hyderabad