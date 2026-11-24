ETV Bharat / state

Email Claiming Bomb Threats In City, Hoax; Security Tightened: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP CV Anand on Monday said the email received by police claiming that bombs would go off at certain locations in the city seems to be a hoax but the four Police Commissionerates in the city have been put on high alert as per SOP.

He said the police force has been "out on the roads" conducting vehicle checks, especially in busy areas like markets, bus stands, railway stations, besides checks in lodges.

"We have already made an enquiry. It seems to be a hoax email. We keep getting these hoax calls and threats. But, we have a standard operating procedure (SOP). Whenever such a hoax threat or call comes, we have to follow that SOP," he told reporters here.

He said an investigation was underway to ascertain the originator of the mail. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said a case has been registered by the cybercrime police on the email.

As part of the security drill, anti-sabotage checks and visible policing were being conducted. People need not panic and inform police on '112' about any suspicious persons or items, he told reporters.

The police on Sunday intensified security measures after an email claiming that bombs would go off at certain locations in the city was received on November 21. Police had indicated that the email seemed to be a hoax.

The mail also reportedly claimed to carry out 26/11 Mumbai like attacks and named the Kachiguda railway station and a nearby hotel as potential targets. Meanwhile, the DGP on Monday awarded cheques to Maoist cadres, as per the government's rehabilitation policy, who surrendered before police.

Anand said in the last three years, 824 Maoist cadres surrendered in Telangana. Of them, 59 belong to Telangana and over 700 are from Chhattisgarh, he said.