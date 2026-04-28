Elusive Satyr Tragopan Pheasant Caught On Camera In Bageshwar's High Altitudes
Wildlife enthusiasts describe the discovery as a testament to the region's rich biodiversity.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Bageshwar: The Sunderdhunga Valley in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district is renowned for its rare wildlife and flora. The fauna found here includes the snow leopard, Tibetan wolf, Royal Bengal tiger and musk deer. Now, the Satyr Tragopan has also been added to this list of rare species. Recently captured by the Forest Department's trap cameras, this species of pheasant is classified as "Near Threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
The Satyr tragopan is also known as the crimson horned pheasant – found mostly in the Himalayan reaches of India, Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan.
Last year, 55 trap cameras were installed across the Pindari, Sunderdhunga, and Kafni regions to detect the presence of snow leopards in the Sunderdhunga Valley. It was during this very expedition—led by Forest Department research scientist Rajat Joshi—that the presence of a Bengal tiger was recorded by the cameras.
Continuous studies were already underway regarding the other wildlife captured by the cameras. Experts are now thrilled by the discovery of yet another rare pheasant—the Satyr Tragopan—during this expedition.
The Satyr Tragopan is a rare pheasant species native to the Eastern and Central Himalayas. Typically, it is found in dense, humid, and temperate forests (characterised by a climate that is neither excessively hot nor excessively cold) at altitudes ranging from 2,400 to 4,200 meters.
Professor Deepak Kumar, an enthusiast of avian exploration, notes that according to eBird records, there is a previous sighting documented in Munsiyari within the state. Its discovery in the Bageshwar district marks a significant achievement.
Birdwatcher and ornithologist Rajesh Bhatt explains that this pheasant species is elusive and secretive; it is rarely sighted. Renowned for its beauty, this bird holds immense appeal for birdwatchers, yet catching a glimpse of it remains an extremely difficult feat.
It's sighting in Sunderdhunga serves as an encouraging sign for the region's biodiversity. The Forest Department's trap cameras also captured images of the Koklass Pheasant. This species of pheasant is typically found at altitudes between 1,800 and 3,300 meters. They inhabit mixed and broad-leaved forests. Being a shy species, they are not easily sighted.
Professor Deepak noted that they are commonly seen in Ranikhet and Manila. In Bageshwar district, however, they are observed only in the regions surrounding the Pindari, Sunderdhunga, and Kafni glaciers. Ornithologist Bhatt points out that the population of the Koklass Pheasant is gradually declining; however, it has not yet been classified as an endangered species.
“The documentation of rare wildlife during a mission originally launched to search for snow leopards is a gratifying development. The discovery of various rare animal and plant species within this glacial range serves as a testament to the region's rich biodiversity. The forest areas of Pindar, Kafni, and Sunderdhunga provide a safe habitat for these creatures," said Aditya Ratna, DFO Bageshwar.
"A proposal will be drafted to conduct further exploratory surveys in this region in the future," Rana added.