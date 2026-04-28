ETV Bharat / state

Elusive Satyr Tragopan Pheasant Caught On Camera In Bageshwar's High Altitudes

Bageshwar: The Sunderdhunga Valley in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district is renowned for its rare wildlife and flora. The fauna found here includes the snow leopard, Tibetan wolf, Royal Bengal tiger and musk deer. Now, the Satyr Tragopan has also been added to this list of rare species. Recently captured by the Forest Department's trap cameras, this species of pheasant is classified as "Near Threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The Satyr tragopan is also known as the crimson horned pheasant – found mostly in the Himalayan reaches of India, Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan.

Last year, 55 trap cameras were installed across the Pindari, Sunderdhunga, and Kafni regions to detect the presence of snow leopards in the Sunderdhunga Valley. It was during this very expedition—led by Forest Department research scientist Rajat Joshi—that the presence of a Bengal tiger was recorded by the cameras.

Continuous studies were already underway regarding the other wildlife captured by the cameras. Experts are now thrilled by the discovery of yet another rare pheasant—the Satyr Tragopan—during this expedition.

The Satyr Tragopan is a rare pheasant species native to the Eastern and Central Himalayas. Typically, it is found in dense, humid, and temperate forests (characterised by a climate that is neither excessively hot nor excessively cold) at altitudes ranging from 2,400 to 4,200 meters.

Professor Deepak Kumar, an enthusiast of avian exploration, notes that according to eBird records, there is a previous sighting documented in Munsiyari within the state. Its discovery in the Bageshwar district marks a significant achievement.