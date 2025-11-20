Eleven Pune Municipal School Students To Represent India At Robotex International 2025
The students were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 participants after their outstanding performance at the Robotex India National Championship 2025.
Pune: At least 11 students from Pune Zilla Parishad and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools have been selected to represent India at Robotex International 2025, a robotics and technology festival to be held on December 5 and 6 in Tallinn, Estonia.
The students were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 participants from government schools nationwide after their outstanding performance at the Robotex India National Championship 2025, held at MIT ADT University.
“Over 5,000 students from across India competed in advanced robotics disciplines such as entrepreneurship, water rally, folk race, girls’ firefighting, and line follower events. However, only 11 students were selected to participate in the international event for their outstanding design, coding, strategic thinking, and teamwork skills,” said Gajanan Patil, CEO of Zilla Parishad.
“For this competition, these children have made projects on topics like firefighter, folk race, smart device for the disabled, recycling assistant, battery health monitoring system, girl firefighter, and suicide alert system,” he said.
The selected students include Uday Gawai, Swara Bathewara, Arohi Ramchandra Ujgare, Sourabh Sharad Padadune, Devesh Nitesh Kadam, Sakshi Jamuna Sonar, Shahid Mohammad Ismail Khan, Aarti Chavan, Sharanama Hosakrub, Anushka Waghmare, and Rudra Garase.
They hail from diverse backgrounds and zilla parishad schools, including Zilla Parishad Primary School Hinjewadi, Zilla Parishad Primary School Lonikand, Nav Hind High School, Raja Bhiku Pathare School Kharadi, Gurunanak School and Dr Cyrus Poonawalla English Medium School. These students have been working hard on this topic for the past year and have prepared this project.
“This is the fourth consecutive year that students of Pune Zilla Parishad schools have achieved excellent success in the 'Robotex India National Championship' held at MIT University,” Patil said.
The CEO credited the administration’s consistent mentoring programmes, digital classrooms and inclusion of future-oriented skills for creating a strong foundation for students in rural areas. “Corporate CSR partnerships have built infrastructure, and students are benefiting from robotics labs, scholarships and expert guidance,” he said.
The Pune Zilla Parishad, Robotex India and corporate CSR organisations are working together to achieve the goal of establishing equity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, Patil said. “By keeping the participation of students in government and municipal schools above 50 per cent, a series of initiatives is paving a new path for the future progress of rural Maharashtra in the field of science, technology and entrepreneurship,” he added.
