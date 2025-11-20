ETV Bharat / state

Eleven Pune Municipal School Students To Represent India At Robotex International 2025

Pune: At least 11 students from Pune Zilla Parishad and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools have been selected to represent India at Robotex International 2025, a robotics and technology festival to be held on December 5 and 6 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The students were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 participants from government schools nationwide after their outstanding performance at the Robotex India National Championship 2025, held at MIT ADT University.

“Over 5,000 students from across India competed in advanced robotics disciplines such as entrepreneurship, water rally, folk race, girls’ firefighting, and line follower events. However, only 11 students were selected to participate in the international event for their outstanding design, coding, strategic thinking, and teamwork skills,” said Gajanan Patil, CEO of Zilla Parishad.

Students displaying their designs (ETV Bharat)

“For this competition, these children have made projects on topics like firefighter, folk race, smart device for the disabled, recycling assistant, battery health monitoring system, girl firefighter, and suicide alert system,” he said.