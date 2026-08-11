ETV Bharat / state

Elephants Cause Panic On Entering Girls Hostel In Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A group of elephants caused a major scare after entering the campus of a girls' hostel in Marwahi Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The district administration had to launch a rescue operation to evacuate the 58 hostel residents to safety.

It is learnt that elephants from adjoining forest areas of Madhya Pradesh have been wreaking havoc in the areas under Marwahi Forest Division. Their entry into residential areas has created an atmosphere of panic. The herd has trampled crops in the fields, leaving the local farmers deeply worried about their crops. The fear of the pachyderms has been keeping the residents awake at night.

The elephants entered the hostel premises at night, leading to panic amongst the inmates. According to the locals, they had been camping in the area for several days. The group caused damage to the hostel premises and even broke the hostel wall. The hostel guard reported that they also broke the window of the guard room.