Elephants Cause Panic On Entering Girls Hostel In Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi
The district administration had to launch a rescue operation to evacuate the 58 hostel residents to safety.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A group of elephants caused a major scare after entering the campus of a girls' hostel in Marwahi Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The district administration had to launch a rescue operation to evacuate the 58 hostel residents to safety.
It is learnt that elephants from adjoining forest areas of Madhya Pradesh have been wreaking havoc in the areas under Marwahi Forest Division. Their entry into residential areas has created an atmosphere of panic. The herd has trampled crops in the fields, leaving the local farmers deeply worried about their crops. The fear of the pachyderms has been keeping the residents awake at night.
The elephants entered the hostel premises at night, leading to panic amongst the inmates. According to the locals, they had been camping in the area for several days. The group caused damage to the hostel premises and even broke the hostel wall. The hostel guard reported that they also broke the window of the guard room.
Sources disclosed that as a precautionary measure, a team of the Forest Department is trying to establish a security perimeter around the hostel premises to keep the elephants away.
Forest Department officials claim that although there are only three elephants in the group, they are causing significant damage. The villagers have reported that the elephants have damaged several houses. The elephants also vandalised a government nursery located near the hostel.
Officials of the Forest Department and the local Police are on constant alert in the area. The villagers have been advised to stay away from the elephants and avoid approaching them. Despite this, many villagers have been going close to them to observe and film them while putting themselves at grave risk.
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