Centre Seeks Report On Death Of Elephants On Railway Tracks In Assam As Toll Rises To 8

An elephant lies beside the railway tracks after the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express derails following a collision with a herd of elephants at Patiapam in Nagaon on Saturday, December 20, 2025. ( IANS )

Nagaon: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Centre has sought a report on the death of elephants in a collision between a train and a herd of tuskers in Assam’s Hojai district a day ago. Yadav, the environment, forest and climate change minister, also said all states have been asked to monitor elephant movement along the railway tracks.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the Sundarbans of West Bengal, Yadav said, "The railway authorities have been directed to coordinate with the forest departments of states on elephant movement along the tracks. A report on elephant deaths in Assam has been sought." He said coordination between train drivers and forest officials is essential.

The number of elephant deaths rose to eight, as a calf succumbed to its injuries on Sunday, officials said. Seven elephants were killed, and one was injured on the spot after a herd of tuskers was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Changjurai village on Saturday. Five coaches and the train's engine had also derailed.

"The district magistrates have also been asked to keep forest departments updated on elephant movement along highways," the minister said. "A team was formed with the DRM Railways, DFO and local people as stakeholders in the area concerned in Assam and in every such locality where elephant habitat and train lines exist," Yadav said.