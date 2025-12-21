Centre Seeks Report On Death Of Elephants On Railway Tracks In Assam As Toll Rises To 8
Nagaon Division's Forest Ranger Shamim Akhtar said the seven jumbos that were killed on the spot were buried near the accident site on Saturday.
Nagaon: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Centre has sought a report on the death of elephants in a collision between a train and a herd of tuskers in Assam’s Hojai district a day ago. Yadav, the environment, forest and climate change minister, also said all states have been asked to monitor elephant movement along the railway tracks.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the Sundarbans of West Bengal, Yadav said, "The railway authorities have been directed to coordinate with the forest departments of states on elephant movement along the tracks. A report on elephant deaths in Assam has been sought." He said coordination between train drivers and forest officials is essential.
The number of elephant deaths rose to eight, as a calf succumbed to its injuries on Sunday, officials said. Seven elephants were killed, and one was injured on the spot after a herd of tuskers was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Changjurai village on Saturday. Five coaches and the train's engine had also derailed.
"The district magistrates have also been asked to keep forest departments updated on elephant movement along highways," the minister said. "A team was formed with the DRM Railways, DFO and local people as stakeholders in the area concerned in Assam and in every such locality where elephant habitat and train lines exist," Yadav said.
He said there are 1,100 elephant accident zones or hotspots in the country, where such preventive measures were being taken. The minister said Rs 112 crore has been allotted for the Sundarbans for the Tiger project in West Bengal and Rs 344 crore for elephants in the last five years.
"But these funds remained mostly unutilised, he alleged. While the Sunderbans attracts 9.5 lakh tourists annually, the Ranthambore tiger reserve witnesses Rs 18-19 lakh.
"Such a beautiful zone of 2,500 sq km area with rich biodiversity, over 250 bird species, apart from big cats, deer and crocodile, hasn't been projected properly. There must be a balance between ecological concerns and development. This should be looked into by the state," he said.
