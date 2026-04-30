Elephant Suspected To Have Died Of Anthrax In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
The animal was cremated scientifically by following the standard operating procedures listed under Project Elephant.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Umaria: The death of a female elephant in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has led to an alarm among the Forest Department officials. Initial investigation into the death of the four and a half year old Gayatri is pointing towards an Anthrax outbreak in the area.
It is learnt that Gayatri, who had been ill for some time, died suddenly on Wednesday. The elephant was suffering from diarrhea that had led to anal bleeding. It was unable to move because of the extreme stress and exhaustion. It died lying on the ground.
Preliminary reports by a wildlife medical team from Jabalpur and a doctor from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve state that the case appears to be that of possible Anthrax.
Anthrax is a rare but serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium ‘Bacillus anthracis’ which occurs naturally in soil and primarily affects domestic and wild animals like cattle, sheep and goats. This disease is transmitted through contact with infected animals. It causes high fever, respiratory distress, bleeding from the mouth, nose, and anus resulting in sudden death. Humans can also contract the disease through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products like wool or hides. It is not considered contagious between people.
Deputy Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Yohan Katara said, "Considering the potential for Anthrax, the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Project Elephant Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was followed as a precautionary measure. A necessary committee was formed as per the SOP norms, and the carcass of the female elephant was cremated scientifically and safely in accordance with the guidelines taking into account the risk of infection and to prevent the potential spread of the disease."
The SOPs dealing with Anthrax cases call for ensuring scientific disposal of carcasses to prevent spread, which includes mandatory burning and disinfection.
Those present at the cremation included Field Director Mahendra Pratap Singh, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representative Dr. Gyanendra Prajapati, Sarpanch Tala Saleha Khan, Chief Wildlife Warden’s representative Dr. Kajal Jadhav,and those representing local non governmental organizations.
Officials said that the District Medical Officer and District Veterinary Officer of Umaria district have been informed and asked to ensure that individuals coming into contact with animals are vaccinated and follow the necessary guidelines regarding Anthrax.