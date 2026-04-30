ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Suspected To Have Died Of Anthrax In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria: The death of a female elephant in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has led to an alarm among the Forest Department officials. Initial investigation into the death of the four and a half year old Gayatri is pointing towards an Anthrax outbreak in the area.

It is learnt that Gayatri, who had been ill for some time, died suddenly on Wednesday. The elephant was suffering from diarrhea that had led to anal bleeding. It was unable to move because of the extreme stress and exhaustion. It died lying on the ground.

Preliminary reports by a wildlife medical team from Jabalpur and a doctor from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve state that the case appears to be that of possible Anthrax.

Anthrax is a rare but serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium ‘Bacillus anthracis’ which occurs naturally in soil and primarily affects domestic and wild animals like cattle, sheep and goats. This disease is transmitted through contact with infected animals. It causes high fever, respiratory distress, bleeding from the mouth, nose, and anus resulting in sudden death. Humans can also contract the disease through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products like wool or hides. It is not considered contagious between people.