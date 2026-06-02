Elephant 'Secretly' Buried After Electrocution Near Farmhouse In Odisha's Dhenkanal; Three Held
A veterinary team conducted a post-mortem examination after the carcass was exhumed, following which the remains were disposed of as per protocol, officials said.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Dhenkanal: At least three persons, including a farmhouse owner, have been arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district for allegedly killing a wild elephant by electrocution and secretly burying its carcass on the premises of a farmhouse in Hindol forest.
The incident is suspected to have taken place 3-4 days ago in Rajmohanpur in the Hindol subdivision.
Officials said the elephant died after coming in contact with the solar fencing installed around the farmhouse to keep wild animals at bay. After Pramod Kumar Raj alias Kuber, the owner of the farmhouse, found the elephant dead, he planned to bury it and keep its death a secret.
However, this secret killing and burial could not remain hidden for too long, as a local tipped the forest officials about this entire incident on Monday. Receiving information, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Lalit Kumar Patra and Angul RCCF, Sanjay Swain, reached the spot immediately with their teams. The burial pit was dug up and they carcass of the elephant was exhumed. Officials added that they are waiting for the postmortem report of the elephant.
Meanwhile, the concerned farmhouse owner, the farmhouse caretaker and the JCB operator involved in this entire incident have been arrested after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. The Forest Department is carrying out further investigation into the case.
Officials identified the animal as a male makhna elephant, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old. A veterinary team conducted a post-mortem examination after the carcass was exhumed, following which the remains were disposed of as per protocol, they said.
DFO Patra said, "A total of three people, including the farm house owner and two of his accomplices, have been arrested in this incident. The exact cause of the elephant's death will be known only after the autopsy is conducted and we get the report."
On Monday, the Forest Department conducted raids on the farmhouse, located near Charanpur in Hindol Forest area. The officials said the dead elephant is estimated to be at least 30-40 years old.
Angul RCCF Sanjay Swain said, "The age of the elephant is estimated to be 30-40 years and it is a Makhana elephant that has no teeth. Further investigations are underway as they are dissecting the elephant and postmortem is being conducted. Only after we receive the results will we know the exact cause of the elephant's death."
Forest officials said the JCB machine used in burying the elephant has been seized from Narsinghpur area.