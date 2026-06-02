ETV Bharat / state

Elephant 'Secretly' Buried After Electrocution Near Farmhouse In Odisha's Dhenkanal; Three Held

Dhenkanal: At least three persons, including a farmhouse owner, have been arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district for allegedly killing a wild elephant by electrocution and secretly burying its carcass on the premises of a farmhouse in Hindol forest.

The incident is suspected to have taken place 3-4 days ago in Rajmohanpur in the Hindol subdivision.

Officials said the elephant died after coming in contact with the solar fencing installed around the farmhouse to keep wild animals at bay. After Pramod Kumar Raj alias Kuber, the owner of the farmhouse, found the elephant dead, he planned to bury it and keep its death a secret.

However, this secret killing and burial could not remain hidden for too long, as a local tipped the forest officials about this entire incident on Monday. Receiving information, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Lalit Kumar Patra and Angul RCCF, Sanjay Swain, reached the spot immediately with their teams. The burial pit was dug up and they carcass of the elephant was exhumed. Officials added that they are waiting for the postmortem report of the elephant.

Meanwhile, the concerned farmhouse owner, the farmhouse caretaker and the JCB operator involved in this entire incident have been arrested after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. The Forest Department is carrying out further investigation into the case.