Elephant Safaris Resume In Corbett After Six Years; Tourism Set For Major Boost

Ramnagar: Elephant safaris, which had been suspended for years in Jim Corbett National Park, have now resumed. The Uttarakhand High Court had banned the commercial use of elephants in 2018 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Following an order issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Dehradun, the safaris are set to elevate the excitement of tourists from across India and abroad. Corbett Tiger Reserve, renowned worldwide for its biodiversity, Royal Bengal Tigers, and thrilling jungle safaris, is witnessing a major transformation in the park's tourism activities. The Uttarakhand Wildlife Board approved this in a meeting held in June 2024. Following the completion of departmental formalities, it has now been implemented.

According to the order, elephant safaris will be resumed in both the Dhikala and Bijrani zones. Elephant safaris will be conducted in both morning and evening shifts. In Dhikala, two elephant safaris will be conducted, with two designated routes for tourists.

During the safari on these routes, tourists will experience the Ramganga River, dense forests, vast grasslands, and numerous wildlife up close. This zone of Corbett has always been one of the most attractive. Therefore, elephant safaris will enhance the tourist experience.

In the Bijrani zone, two routes have been designated, with one elephant operating on each. The two-hour safari will allow tourists to observe wildlife movements, natural habitat, and the serene forest environment at close range.

Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, stated that elephant safari tickets will be available at the park's reception centre. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The ticket fees have been fixed at Rs 1,000 per person for Indian tourists and Rs 3,000 per person for foreign tourists. A maximum of five people, including children, can be accommodated per elephant.