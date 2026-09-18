ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Herd Of 'Chanda' Sparks Panic In Chhattisgarh Villages; Forest Dept On High Alert

Dhamtari: Fear and panic has gripped several villages in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari following the spotting of what the forest officials have named as the 'Chanda' herd, mostly comprising the tuskers.

According to the Keregaon Forest Range Officer, the elephant herd was spotted venturing close to human settlements in seven villages of Dhamtari district, leaving locals in a state of panic. "An atmosphere of fear prevails due to the presence of the elephants just outside the village limits. Currently, the herd, comprising mostly tuskers, is moving near the Chhuhi beat. Local residents have been advised not to venture towards the forest," the official said.

Elephant Alert For 7 Villages

The Forest Range Officer cautioned that the tuskers may advance towards the inhabited area of ​​Jogidih and the Dhamtari-Keregaon range. "Keeping this in mind, Jogidih, Chhuhi, Piparchedi, Bazarkurridih, Salhebhat, Siraudkala, and Kamarpara have been placed on high alert. Alerts have also been issued for the villages of Basikhai, Jhuratrai, and Bhaluchuva," the official added.

As per officials, a team of the forest department is continuously monitoring the area due to the presence of the tuskers.

Divisional Forest Officer Krishna Jadhav said villagers in vulnerable areas, including Piparchedi and Kamarpara, have been alerted through public announcements. Residents have also been instructed not to go towards the forest or attempt to approach or provoke the pachyderms, the DFO said.

The Forest Department has appealed to villagers to immediately inform local forest official if they spot an elephant, stating that it would enable the team to reach the site and take necessary action.

Elephant Corridor From Gariaband To Dhamtari