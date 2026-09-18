Elephant Herd Of 'Chanda' Sparks Panic In Chhattisgarh Villages; Forest Dept On High Alert
Locals have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the forest and in areas that lie along the elephant herd's probable path, reports Abhishek Mishra.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:45 AM IST
Dhamtari: Fear and panic has gripped several villages in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari following the spotting of what the forest officials have named as the 'Chanda' herd, mostly comprising the tuskers.
According to the Keregaon Forest Range Officer, the elephant herd was spotted venturing close to human settlements in seven villages of Dhamtari district, leaving locals in a state of panic. "An atmosphere of fear prevails due to the presence of the elephants just outside the village limits. Currently, the herd, comprising mostly tuskers, is moving near the Chhuhi beat. Local residents have been advised not to venture towards the forest," the official said.
Elephant Alert For 7 Villages
The Forest Range Officer cautioned that the tuskers may advance towards the inhabited area of Jogidih and the Dhamtari-Keregaon range. "Keeping this in mind, Jogidih, Chhuhi, Piparchedi, Bazarkurridih, Salhebhat, Siraudkala, and Kamarpara have been placed on high alert. Alerts have also been issued for the villages of Basikhai, Jhuratrai, and Bhaluchuva," the official added.
As per officials, a team of the forest department is continuously monitoring the area due to the presence of the tuskers.
Divisional Forest Officer Krishna Jadhav said villagers in vulnerable areas, including Piparchedi and Kamarpara, have been alerted through public announcements. Residents have also been instructed not to go towards the forest or attempt to approach or provoke the pachyderms, the DFO said.
The Forest Department has appealed to villagers to immediately inform local forest official if they spot an elephant, stating that it would enable the team to reach the site and take necessary action.
Elephant Corridor From Gariaband To Dhamtari
DFO Jadhav stated that elephants named 'Chanda', GBME1 along with the entire herd have arrived in the Keregaon range from the Gariaband region, passing through North Singpur, and is currently roaming near the Chhuhi beat. "Settlements and villages within a 10-kilometer radius of the elephant have been alerted. This herd was spotted roaming in the area previously. Given the continuous movement, it appears the elephants have established a fixed corridor here," the DFO said.
The DFO further stated that the Forest Department is constantly monitoring the movement of the herd so that it moves forward without obstruction. "Surveillance has been increased in all areas, and villagers are being continuously sensitised. This herd and this specific elephant 'Chanda' generally has a calm temperament; therefore, villagers should not attempt to provoke or approach it. Allowing the elephant to proceed peacefully along its chosen path is the safest course of action. The Forest Department's Keregaon team is constantly monitoring the elephant's location," the DFO added.
The official warned that provoking or disturbing the elephant could escalate the situation.
Given the presence of tuskers, the Forest Department has appealed to villagers to exercise extra caution. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the forest and in areas that lie along the elephant's probable path, and maintain a safe distance in case they cross paths.
Past Instances Of Human-Elephant Encounters
28 June 2025: One Devcharan Nishad, 35, of Leelar village under Dhamtari forest range was heading to his farmland with another villager, when a wild elephant attacked them. Nishad was trampled to death, while his companion somehow managed to escape.
12 September 2025: A male tusker entered the Gangrel Dam area and was reported to have reached Gate No. 1 of the Lake View Resort. Tourists fled the spot in fear upon spotting the elephant. A Forest Department team soon arrived at the scene and drove the animal away.
October 2025: In early October, reports emerged that the tusker which had been roaming near the Gangrel area for about a month was moving towards the city. The elephant destroyed houses of two villagers and damaged crops.
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