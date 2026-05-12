ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Kills Yet Another Person In Nawada In Bihar; Three Killed In As Many Months

Patna: A rogue wild elephant trampled a middle-aged man to death in Nawada district of Bihar on Tuesday morning. This is the third such incident in the district in recent times, highlighting the danger being posed by marauding elephants from Jharkhand.

The victim identified as 55-year-old Raja Ram Paswan, a resident of Manjhili village in Kawakole block, had difficulty walking. He was outside his house and could not escape when the rogue elephant charged into the village around 6 a.m.

The pachyderm lifted Paswan with its trunk, smashed him back on the ground and then trampled him to death. The animal later wreaked havoc in the village. It damaged huts and crops, then vanished into the neighbouring woods.

“We chased the male elephant to Koderma in Jharkhand and handed it over to our counterparts there on Monday night. They were supposed to drive it deep into the forest in their area, but it escaped from their control and vanished between 3 am and 4 am. We fear the same elephant returned and killed a person in our area,” Nawada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shresth Kumar Krishna told ETV Bharat.

Incidentally, the DFO’s team had visited Manjhili village on Monday and used loudspeakers to alert the local populace about the menace of elephants and the precautionary measures they should take when elephants venture towards their area. Earlier this month, an elephant killed one Bachchu Ram at Jethsari village under Govindpur police station area in Nawada district.