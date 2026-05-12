Elephant Kills Yet Another Person In Nawada In Bihar; Three Killed In As Many Months
Earlier this month, an elephant killed one Bachchu Ram at Jethsari village under Govindpur police station area in Nawada district.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 12, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Patna: A rogue wild elephant trampled a middle-aged man to death in Nawada district of Bihar on Tuesday morning. This is the third such incident in the district in recent times, highlighting the danger being posed by marauding elephants from Jharkhand.
The victim identified as 55-year-old Raja Ram Paswan, a resident of Manjhili village in Kawakole block, had difficulty walking. He was outside his house and could not escape when the rogue elephant charged into the village around 6 a.m.
The pachyderm lifted Paswan with its trunk, smashed him back on the ground and then trampled him to death. The animal later wreaked havoc in the village. It damaged huts and crops, then vanished into the neighbouring woods.
“We chased the male elephant to Koderma in Jharkhand and handed it over to our counterparts there on Monday night. They were supposed to drive it deep into the forest in their area, but it escaped from their control and vanished between 3 am and 4 am. We fear the same elephant returned and killed a person in our area,” Nawada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shresth Kumar Krishna told ETV Bharat.
Incidentally, the DFO’s team had visited Manjhili village on Monday and used loudspeakers to alert the local populace about the menace of elephants and the precautionary measures they should take when elephants venture towards their area. Earlier this month, an elephant killed one Bachchu Ram at Jethsari village under Govindpur police station area in Nawada district.
Bihar has no resident elephants in its forests, but sometimes they loiter in from neighbouring Jharkhand, Nepal and West Bengal. This leads to man-animal conflict due to the high-density of population. Additionally, the state has just 8 percent forest cover in comparison to around 22 percent average forest cover in the country.
The situation has become acute this year because elephants going on a rampage in Jharkhand and killing around two dozen people. This led forest officials driving them to Bihar to control the situation in their own area.
The two states have been in a seesaw battle since March this year. The Jharkhand officials send the jumbos into Bihar and the officials on this side chase them back almost on a daily basis.
“We need to think about some long-term solution. We also need to familiarise the people at every level about elephants, protection of their habitats, and dangers of disturbing the corridors in which they move. We need to address the situation at every level and stay alert,” Shresth said.