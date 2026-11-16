ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Kills Woman In Belur Taluk; Rs 20 Lakh Compensation Announced After Protest

A wild elephant walks along a road as a large number of residents gather to catch a glimpse of the animal. (Representational Image) ( IANS )

Hassan: A 65-year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack while grazing cattle in an abandoned agricultural field in Belur taluk on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jayamma, wife of Chikkayya, officials said on Sunday. The attack occurred at around 3.30 pm in Choudahalli village of Biccodu hobli, a known elephant movement area, they said.

The incident triggered protests by local people, who blamed the Forest Department for negligence. In a preliminary situation report, the Forest Department said it had issued public announcements warning villagers about elephant movement in the area, first in the morning and again around noon on Saturday.

The jurisdictional Range Forest Officer (RFO) had also personally warned Jayamma and her husband against entering the area due to the presence of wild elephants, it said.

Following the incident, Forest Department personnel, the Elephant Task Force (ETF), police and revenue officials were deployed at the spot to manage the situation and prevent further incidents, it said.