Elephant Kills Woman In Belur Taluk; Rs 20 Lakh Compensation Announced After Protest
The family received a compensation cheque of Rs 20 lakh and will get a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for five years.
By PTI
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:31 AM IST
Hassan: A 65-year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack while grazing cattle in an abandoned agricultural field in Belur taluk on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Jayamma, wife of Chikkayya, officials said on Sunday. The attack occurred at around 3.30 pm in Choudahalli village of Biccodu hobli, a known elephant movement area, they said.
The incident triggered protests by local people, who blamed the Forest Department for negligence. In a preliminary situation report, the Forest Department said it had issued public announcements warning villagers about elephant movement in the area, first in the morning and again around noon on Saturday.
The jurisdictional Range Forest Officer (RFO) had also personally warned Jayamma and her husband against entering the area due to the presence of wild elephants, it said.
Following the incident, Forest Department personnel, the Elephant Task Force (ETF), police and revenue officials were deployed at the spot to manage the situation and prevent further incidents, it said.
However, anger spilt over as residents refused to allow the body to be shifted for further procedures, insisting that the District Minister and the local MLA visit the spot first. The Additional Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police and other police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.
Belur MLA H K Suresh and senior district officials, including Deputy Commissioner K S Latha Kumari, and forest officials visited the spot on Sunday and pacified the agitating locals with assurances of preventive measures against human-elephant conflict, following which the protesters called off the demonstration.
Authorities provided a compensation cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the family, and the government will give a pension of Rs 4,000 per month for five years to her dependent kin, officials said.
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