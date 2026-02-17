Elephant Hit By Goods Train In Jharkhand’s Latehar, Rail Services Disrupted
A goods train injured an elephant in Latehar, Jharkhand, halting Barkakana-Barwadih rail traffic as the agitated herd surrounded the railway track.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Latehar: A goods train struck a herd of elephants in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, injuring one of them. The incident occurred near railway pole number 173, between Nindra and Mahua Milan stations.
After the collision, the remaining elephants gathered around the railway track, bringing train services on the Barkakana-Barwadih section to a complete halt.
A herd of wild elephants frequently roams the Nindra-Mahua Milan area in Latehar. On Monday night, while the herd was crossing the railway line, a passing goods train struck one elephant, seriously injuring it and causing it to collapse on the track.
Following the incident, the rest of the herd became agitated and gathered around the railway track, preventing officials from immediately assessing the injured elephant’s condition.
As a precautionary measure, the Railway Department suspended train operations in the section to ensure passenger safety, while forest officials were alerted to manage the situation and monitor the herd’s movement.
Tori Station Superintendent Ranjit Kumar said the herd continued to remain near the railway track following the incident, which is why rail services have been halted. Officials cannot assess the injured elephant’s condition while the other elephants are still nearby.
People Troubled By Elephant Menace
Residents of Latehar have expressed concern about the ongoing presence of elephants in the area. Approximately 15-20 elephants have been staying nearby for a while, they say. The elephants have also damaged houses.
Villagers have repeatedly requested that Forest Department officials relocate the elephants safely back into the forest. However, despite several efforts, the department has not yet moved the herd away from the area.
Demand For Elephant Corridors
Latehar MLA representative Adarsh Raviraj stated that the Forest and Railway Departments should coordinate to create a corridor in the area for elephant movement. He said elephants have inhabited this region for years and frequently cross the railway line, raising concerns that similar incidents may occur in the future.
