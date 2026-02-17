ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Hit By Goods Train In Jharkhand’s Latehar, Rail Services Disrupted

Rail services were suspended as elephants stayed near the track following the Latehar train accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Latehar: A goods train struck a herd of elephants in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, injuring one of them. The incident occurred near railway pole number 173, between Nindra and Mahua Milan stations.

After the collision, the remaining elephants gathered around the railway track, bringing train services on the Barkakana-Barwadih section to a complete halt.

A herd of wild elephants frequently roams the Nindra-Mahua Milan area in Latehar. On Monday night, while the herd was crossing the railway line, a passing goods train struck one elephant, seriously injuring it and causing it to collapse on the track.

Following the incident, the rest of the herd became agitated and gathered around the railway track, preventing officials from immediately assessing the injured elephant’s condition.

As a precautionary measure, the Railway Department suspended train operations in the section to ensure passenger safety, while forest officials were alerted to manage the situation and monitor the herd’s movement.

Tori Station Superintendent Ranjit Kumar said the herd continued to remain near the railway track following the incident, which is why rail services have been halted. Officials cannot assess the injured elephant’s condition while the other elephants are still nearby.