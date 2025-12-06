ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Electrocuted By 'Illegal' Electric Fence In Tamil Nadu; Farmer Detained

Erode: A 15-year-old female elephant was electrocuted after touching an “illegal” electric fence in Sathyamangalam town of the Tamil Nadu Erode district, officials said. An elderly farmer has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

The Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve is home to a large population of wild elephants that often stray into nearby villages, damaging crops like bananas, sugarcane, and maize grown by local farmers. To prevent the entry of elephants, some residents install live electric wires around their fields.

“In the latest incident, a female elephant that emerged from the forest near Perumpallam Dam in Sathyamangalam attempted to enter a maize field and came in contact with a live electric fence installed around the farmland and died on the spot,” forest officials said.

“We rushed to the location and found that the elephant had been electrocuted. Following this, we detained Periya Muthan (75), a resident who had allegedly set up the illegal electric fence to protect his crops, and are questioning him,” they said.