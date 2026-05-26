ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Census Starts At Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve

Ramnagar: An elephant census has started at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Tuesday and will continue till May 30.

Under this, the elephant population and their activities will be assessed across all 72 beats of the reserve. More than 150 forest personnel and experts have been deployed for this task.

At Corbett Tiger Reserve, regular census operations are conducted for elephants alongside tigers. According to the park administration, the 2015 census recorded the presence of approximately 850 elephants here and the 2020 census saw this figure rise to 1,226. Consequently, the current census is considered to be of immense significance.

The park administration states that this time, the elephant census is being conducted using scientific methodologies and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has been roped it for their expertise. Separate teams have been constituted for each range, comprising both forest personnel and WII researchers, to compile detailed records regarding elephant activities, movement patterns, herd sizes, and habitat zones.

Dr Saket Badola, Director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, said that prior to the commencement of the census, forest personnel underwent a specialised training to ensure greater accuracy in data collection. He further informed that all data gathered during the census will be forwarded to the WII, based on which the actual elephant population across entire Uttarakhand will be estimated.