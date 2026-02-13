ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Among Five Trampled To Death By Wild Elephants In Jharkhand

Hazaribagh: At least five people, including four members of a family, were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, forest officials said on Friday. One person was also injured in the incident, they said.

Hazaribag East Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas Kumar Ujjwal said that the herd was moving from the Bokaro-Ramgarh border area, and its entry to Hazaribagh was not anticipated.

"The elephants reached Gondwar, near Ango village and entered a house belonging to a family from the Bhuiyan community while searching for food grains between 1 AM and 2 AM on Thursday. On seeing the elephants, the family members tried to flee, but four people from the same family were trampled. All five victims died at the scene. One person sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College," he said.

The officer added that the Forest Department had carried out nighttime public announcements in the area, warning residents about elephant movement, but some villagers did not adhere to safety precautions.