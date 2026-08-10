70-Year-Old Killed By Elephant Herd In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
The victim was sleeping in his mud hut on edge of the forest when he was killed by one of the elephants from the herd.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Jashpur: Elephant-human conflicts continue unabated in Chhattisgarh. In Jashpur, a 70-year-old man was killed by a herd of elephants rampaged through the Bagicha forest range and entered Ghughri Kadamtoli village.
The victim was sleeping in his mud hut on the edge of the forest when he was killed by one of the elephants from the herd. Sources said, a herd of 16 elephants has been camping in the Ghughri forest for the last few days. Late on Sunday night, the herd emerged from the forest and reached the Kadamtoli settlement, where the hut of elderly Marshall Ekka, located on the edge of the forest, was attacked by the elephants.
According to reports, Marshall resided in his mud hut on the edge of the forest. The herd of elephants approached the village at midnight between Sunday and Monday and vandalised his hut. The elderly man woke up to the presence of elephants and the commotion in his hut. Sensing danger, he tried to escape, but was caught in the elephants' grip. Sources said an elephant from the herd lifted Marshall with its trunk and threw him to the ground before trampling him with its feet.
The incident caused panic among the locals. On being informed, teams of Forest and Revenue departments arrived at the spot. Following the incident, the Forest department provided an immediate relief amount of Rs 25,000 to Marshall's family.
A forest official said a case for compensation is being prepared. "After the necessary procedures are completed, the remaining compensation amount will be provided to the family as per the rules. We appeal to villagers to maintain distance from elephants," said Shashi Kumar, DFO, Jashpur
According to the Forest Department, a group of 16 elephants is currently present in the Mahuadih forest. The department's team is constantly monitoring the elephants' movements. Information about the elephants' movements is being provided to nearby villagers so that people remain alert and avoid approaching them, said Kumar.
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