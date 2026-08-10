ETV Bharat / state

70-Year-Old Killed By Elephant Herd In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Jashpur: Elephant-human conflicts continue unabated in Chhattisgarh. In Jashpur, a 70-year-old man was killed by a herd of elephants rampaged through the Bagicha forest range and entered Ghughri Kadamtoli village.

The victim was sleeping in his mud hut on the edge of the forest when he was killed by one of the elephants from the herd. Sources said, a herd of 16 elephants has been camping in the Ghughri forest for the last few days. Late on Sunday night, the herd emerged from the forest and reached the Kadamtoli settlement, where the hut of elderly Marshall Ekka, located on the edge of the forest, was attacked by the elephants.

According to reports, Marshall resided in his mud hut on the edge of the forest. The herd of elephants approached the village at midnight between Sunday and Monday and vandalised his hut. The elderly man woke up to the presence of elephants and the commotion in his hut. Sensing danger, he tried to escape, but was caught in the elephants' grip. Sources said an elephant from the herd lifted Marshall with its trunk and threw him to the ground before trampling him with its feet.