ETV Bharat / state

Mother Killed, Son Injured In Wild Elephant In Kerala's Idukki District

Idukki: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed, and her son was seriously injured in a wild elephant attack near Suryanelli in Chinnakanal, Idukki district. The attack took place this morning while the woman, Mari (35), was dropping her son off at school.

According to police, heavy fog and rain reportedly caused the incident by obscuring visibility of wild elephants straying near the roadside. According to locals, Mari and her son reportedly encountered a wild elephant while walking from their house to the main road. While Mari died instantly, the injured son was taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for treatment.

Tension prevailed in the area as locals refused to allow authorities to shift Mari's body to a hospital, protesting increasing incidents of human-elephant conflicts in forest fringe areas in the state. This incident adds to a series of wild animal-related tragedies in Kerala; four deaths, including Mari's, have been reported in the last ten days. Forest department officials and police have arrived at the scene and are attempting to resolve the situation.