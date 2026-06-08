Mother Killed, Son Injured In Wild Elephant In Kerala's Idukki District
The victim, who was on her way to drop her son to school, failed to notice elephant due to rain and dense for, say locals
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Idukki: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed, and her son was seriously injured in a wild elephant attack near Suryanelli in Chinnakanal, Idukki district. The attack took place this morning while the woman, Mari (35), was dropping her son off at school.
According to police, heavy fog and rain reportedly caused the incident by obscuring visibility of wild elephants straying near the roadside. According to locals, Mari and her son reportedly encountered a wild elephant while walking from their house to the main road. While Mari died instantly, the injured son was taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for treatment.
Tension prevailed in the area as locals refused to allow authorities to shift Mari's body to a hospital, protesting increasing incidents of human-elephant conflicts in forest fringe areas in the state. This incident adds to a series of wild animal-related tragedies in Kerala; four deaths, including Mari's, have been reported in the last ten days. Forest department officials and police have arrived at the scene and are attempting to resolve the situation.
Meanwhile, last week, an elephant blocked the vehicle of Forest Minister Shibu Baby John as he was travelling to a village to address the increasing number of wild elephant attacks. The minister’s vehicle was halted near Athirappalli Charpa when an elephant blocked the way. Forest department officials managed to chase the elephant away, allowing the minister to continue his journey to Vazhachal Guest House.
The minister announced plans to install solar fencing in high-risk areas and implement a three-layer defence system with AI technology. He also mentioned that steps are being taken to relocate problematic elephants, despite some legal hurdles from the Centre.
John emphasised that these issues have persisted for a long time and that action, including identifying and relocating elephants, will be carried out gradually. He acknowledged that elephant attacks recurred despite ongoing efforts.
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