8-Year-Old Girl Among 2 Electrocuted To Death Near Ganapati Pandal In Mumbai's Lalbaug
The incident happened around 2:20 am near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg, as large crowds gathered for the Ganapati festival.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
Mumbai: Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early Sunday, officials said.
The incident occurred after a short circuit near the entrance gate of Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg at Kalachowki at 2:20 am, when the Lalbaug area was witnessing massive crowds amid the ongoing Ganapati festival, officials said.
Electric current was detected at a temporary drinking water and cold drink stall erected near the pandal entrance, the officials said.
Following this, the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 2.42 am, after which personnel from the fire brigade, police, BEST and the civic ward office were mobilised to the spot, civic officials said.
According to officials, fire brigade personnel immediately switched off the power supply at the spot, and the area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.
Six persons who suffered electric shocks were rushed to nearby hospitals, where two of them were declared dead, the officials said.
According to available information, the deceased have been identified as Ragini Yadav (8) and Sujata (33). Three others -- Kiran Akbar Naik (19), Tanvi Naresh Hande (19), and Sahil Sandip Tare (19) -- were undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition was reported to be stable, a civic official said.
A minor girl, Ruhi Singh (12), was in a critical condition and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the official said.
At Masina Hospital, eight-year-old Raghni Ghanshyam Yadav was declared brought dead. Kismati Yadav, aunt of the girl, told PTI that the family was in the queue around 2 am when the incident occurred.
She said the family decided to leave because of the large crowd and was taking a side route home instead of going for darshan. Yadav said they stopped near a shop outside the mandap to let the crowd pass when the incident happened.
"There were lights installed there, near the mandap. They should have taken care of safety. The child we have lost will not be brought back," she said.
Officials from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking conducted a site inspection at the chawl, which indicated that a temporary electric meter was installed for illumination of the Ganesh festival celebration and the cold drink stall. Its wiring and MCB (miniature circuit breaker) were disconnected by a local electrician, officials said.
Power supply at the site remained partially cut off. A BEST fuseman and meter inspector assisted in the probe. The Kalachowki police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the short circuit, the officials added.
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