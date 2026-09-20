ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Girl Among 2 Electrocuted To Death Near Ganapati Pandal In Mumbai's Lalbaug

Mumbai: Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred after a short circuit near the entrance gate of Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg at Kalachowki at 2:20 am, when the Lalbaug area was witnessing massive crowds amid the ongoing Ganapati festival, officials said.

Electric current was detected at a temporary drinking water and cold drink stall erected near the pandal entrance, the officials said.

Following this, the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 2.42 am, after which personnel from the fire brigade, police, BEST and the civic ward office were mobilised to the spot, civic officials said.

According to officials, fire brigade personnel immediately switched off the power supply at the spot, and the area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Six persons who suffered electric shocks were rushed to nearby hospitals, where two of them were declared dead, the officials said.

According to available information, the deceased have been identified as Ragini Yadav (8) and Sujata (33). Three others -- Kiran Akbar Naik (19), Tanvi Naresh Hande (19), and Sahil Sandip Tare (19) -- were undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition was reported to be stable, a civic official said.