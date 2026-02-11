ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Electricity Cables Stolen Overnight Between 60 Poles Across 4 Km, Leaving Onion Farmers Without Water

Patna: Thieves have stolen wires from 60 electricity poles, stretching across 4 km, near the floodplains of Gowar Dharampur village under the Tal area of Patna district, causing concern among farmers, as the area's agricultural land relies solely on electricity for irrigation. Following a complaint, police have launched an investigation.

Residents of Gowar Dharampur village on Wednesday reported that thieves had stolen wires from 60 electric poles in the area late in the night. The farmers discovered that the wires were missing when they went to irrigate their fields in the morning.

The cut wires and power outages are troubling the villagers. They say farmers in the Tal region cultivate onions on thousands of acres. They irrigate their crops using electricity. Now, they are forced to use diesel gensets.

Suraj Kumar, a local, said people were irrigating their onion crops until 11 pm on Tuesday. When they returned at 5 am, the wires were missing. A box containing a wire cutter was lying at the scene. He added that the power line was directly connected to a transformer nearby. He alleged that the Junior Engineer at the Electricity Department in charge of their area had previously been asked to repair the transformer, but this was yet to be done.