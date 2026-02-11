Bihar: Electricity Cables Stolen Overnight Between 60 Poles Across 4 Km, Leaving Onion Farmers Without Water
Farmers had been watering their crop till 11 pm on Tuesday. When they returned at 5 am on Wednesday, the wires were gone.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Patna: Thieves have stolen wires from 60 electricity poles, stretching across 4 km, near the floodplains of Gowar Dharampur village under the Tal area of Patna district, causing concern among farmers, as the area's agricultural land relies solely on electricity for irrigation. Following a complaint, police have launched an investigation.
Residents of Gowar Dharampur village on Wednesday reported that thieves had stolen wires from 60 electric poles in the area late in the night. The farmers discovered that the wires were missing when they went to irrigate their fields in the morning.
The cut wires and power outages are troubling the villagers. They say farmers in the Tal region cultivate onions on thousands of acres. They irrigate their crops using electricity. Now, they are forced to use diesel gensets.
Suraj Kumar, a local, said people were irrigating their onion crops until 11 pm on Tuesday. When they returned at 5 am, the wires were missing. A box containing a wire cutter was lying at the scene. He added that the power line was directly connected to a transformer nearby. He alleged that the Junior Engineer at the Electricity Department in charge of their area had previously been asked to repair the transformer, but this was yet to be done.
"We don't know how, but the wires were cut while the line was still active. Now, we're worried about irrigating our fields, as diesel is very expensive," said Suraj Kumar.
Farmer Ranjit Kumar Singh said although diesel is expensive, they will have to run gensets. "If we wait for the department to replace the wires, the onion crop will be ruined. When the transformer wasn't repaired even after several complaints, how can we expect the wires will be replaced immediately?" He also said several motors have been stolen here in the past.
After receiving information about the wire theft, a Dial 112 team arrived at the scene and informed Barh police station about the theft. Afterwards, Barh police station in-charge Brajkishore Singh arrived to inspect the scene. "An investigation has been initiated. Further action will be taken after receiving the application," said the Barh SHO.
