ETV Bharat / state

Power Shock In Madhya Pradesh: Electricity Tariff Hiked By 4.8% From April 1, Higher Bills From May

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced a hike of approximately 4.8% in electricity tariffs across the state. The revised rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026, with consumers likely to feel the impact in their electricity bills from May.

The hike will primarily affect domestic consumers, especially those with higher electricity usage. While relief has been provided to low-consumption households, middle-class families are expected to bear the brunt of the increase.

Consumers under the LV-1 category and rural households will not see any change in tariffs. Similarly, those consuming up to 100 units will continue to receive existing concessions. However, electricity usage beyond 100 units will now attract higher charges, with a significant change in the slab beyond 150 units.

The biggest impact will be on consumers crossing 151 units, as both fixed charges and per-unit rates will increase. Fixed charges have been raised from ₹28 to ₹30 per 0.1 kW.

Revised monthly bill estimates:

Over 150 units: Around ₹1,017 (4.94% increase)

Over 200 units: Around ₹1,696 (5.30% increase)