Power Shock In Madhya Pradesh: Electricity Tariff Hiked By 4.8% From April 1, Higher Bills From May
After rising LPG costs, residents of Madhya Pradesh are set to face another financial burden as electricity tariffs have been increased by 4.8%.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced a hike of approximately 4.8% in electricity tariffs across the state. The revised rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026, with consumers likely to feel the impact in their electricity bills from May.
The hike will primarily affect domestic consumers, especially those with higher electricity usage. While relief has been provided to low-consumption households, middle-class families are expected to bear the brunt of the increase.
Consumers under the LV-1 category and rural households will not see any change in tariffs. Similarly, those consuming up to 100 units will continue to receive existing concessions. However, electricity usage beyond 100 units will now attract higher charges, with a significant change in the slab beyond 150 units.
The biggest impact will be on consumers crossing 151 units, as both fixed charges and per-unit rates will increase. Fixed charges have been raised from ₹28 to ₹30 per 0.1 kW.
Revised monthly bill estimates:
Over 150 units: Around ₹1,017 (4.94% increase)
Over 200 units: Around ₹1,696 (5.30% increase)
Over 250 units: Around ₹2,183 (increase of about ₹106)
Over 300 units: Around ₹2,668 (4.98% increase)
Over 400 units: Around ₹3,689 (4.82% increase)
Moreover, under the Time of Day (TOD) tariff system, electricity will be costlier during peak hours between 6 PM to 10 PM. Higher consumption during this period could increase bills by 10-20%, especially for appliances like air conditioners, geysers, and washing machines.
Power distribution companies had initially proposed a 10.19% tariff hike, citing losses of around ₹6,044 crore in the previous financial year. However, the Commission limited the increase to 4.8%, offering partial relief to consumers. For comparison, tariffs were increased by 3.46% in the previous financial year (2025–26).
Ways to manage electricity expenses
Consumers can manage their electricity expenses by adopting simple measures such as checking and optimising sanctioned load to reduce fixed charges, avoiding heavy electricity usage during peak hours (6 PM–10 PM), minimise use of high-power appliances during peak time and ensuring devices are switched off completely instead of standby mode.
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