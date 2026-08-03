ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1,979 Crore Electricity Infrastructure Works Underway In Andhra's Capital Amaravati; Power lines Go Underground

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Department has launched a major initiative to reroute power lines obstructing construction in the core capital area of Amaravati, with 18 projects worth Rs 1,979.10 crore currently underway, officials said on Monday. The works are being executed in phases with the aim of creating a capital region free of overhead power lines.

The projects include the diversion of 400 kV transmission lines passing through the core capital area and the construction of new substations. Around 27 per cent of the proposed works have been completed, while the remaining projects are scheduled to be taken up in phases.

Several 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines currently pass through Amaravati to supply power to various locations. As these lines and associated infrastructure have been identified as obstacles to major construction projects, AP Transco has begun rerouting them and relocating the supporting infrastructure.

Power lines to be shifted underground

The government is also developing an extensive underground power distribution network to ensure that future electricity infrastructure does not interfere with roads and buildings in the capital region.

Large underground ducts are being constructed along roads to carry power cables. Designs for upcoming projects, including Quantum Valley, central government offices, educational institutions and other major buildings, have been prepared to ensure that their power connections are routed underground.

A major duct is being constructed from the Tallayipalem substation to accommodate around 24 lines for supplying 220 kV power to different areas. Underground cables will be laid over a total distance of about 55 km.

Existing overhead power lines, poles and cables will subsequently be removed in phases. In addition, 33 kV and 415-volt distribution lines are being installed across the capital region, with the objective of ensuring that power lines do not cross roads in the future.