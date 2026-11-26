Lineman Electrocuted While Repairing Transformer In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha; Family Alleges Departmental Negligence
It is alleged that the power supply to the transformer was not cut-off even as the deceased had asked for it, reports Mahboob Khan.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Kawardha: A lineman of the electricity department died while repairing a transformer at Bhalpahari village in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Manak Patel, a resident of Bhalpahari village. Sources said the incident occurred when Patel was repairing a transformer in the village. According to his colleagues, Patel had informed the electricity department and the operator concerned that he was on his way to repair the transformer installed at the village.
The colleagues said Patel had asked the operator to switch off the electricity supply as is the norm when such tasks are performed. They alleged that the operator at the electricity department office at Kawardha switched off power supply to the transformer at Kusumghata village instead of the one at Bhalpahari.
Patel was electrocuted as soon as he climbed the transformer. His family accused the electricity department of criminal negligence and demanded adequate compensation, a government job for a family member and stringent action against those responsible for his death.
"Manak had climbed the transformer behind our house to repair it. He had previously instructed the power to be turned off, but the operator's error led to the accident," said Umesh Patel, a member of Patel's family.
Meanwhile, junior engineer (electricity) of Pandatarai admitted to negligence and assured an investigation into the incident. Police said Patel's body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered.
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