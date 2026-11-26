ETV Bharat / state

Lineman Electrocuted While Repairing Transformer In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha; Family Alleges Departmental Negligence

The deceased was identified as Manak Patel, a resident of Bhalpahari village. Sources said the incident occurred when Patel was repairing a transformer in the village. According to his colleagues, Patel had informed the electricity department and the operator concerned that he was on his way to repair the transformer installed at the village.

The colleagues said Patel had asked the operator to switch off the electricity supply as is the norm when such tasks are performed. They alleged that the operator at the electricity department office at Kawardha switched off power supply to the transformer at Kusumghata village instead of the one at Bhalpahari.

Patel was electrocuted as soon as he climbed the transformer. His family accused the electricity department of criminal negligence and demanded adequate compensation, a government job for a family member and stringent action against those responsible for his death.