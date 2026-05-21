Electrician Falls To Death At Raipur Airport, Probe On
Airport administration says during repair on the first floor of the airport's security hold area, victim suddenly experienced dizziness and fainted due to extreme heat.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Raipur: An airport employee died at Raipur airport after falling from the first floor on Thursday. Light maintenance work was underway on the first floor when an employee, suffering from dizziness caused by the heat, fell. The incident occurred around 11 AM.
Abhishek Jha, the Additional Superintendent of Police for Raipur Rural, spoke with ETV Bharat regarding the registration of a report concerning the death of a contractual employee at the airport. He stated that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.
"The inquiry is being conducted based on the information that was provided. As of now, no formal case has been registered. The body will be sent from the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the report received thereafter. Information regarding the incident is being gathered from airport officials as well as members of the deceased's family," added Jha.
The victim, identified as Kuber Chandra Sahu (28), fell from a height of about 30 feet when he was repairing a light beneath the false ceiling near boarding gates 7 and 8 on the first floor of the airport, another police official said.
Sahu suffered serious head injuries and was rushed in the airport ambulance to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official added. After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation, he added.
In a statement, the Swami Vivekananda Airport administration said that during repair work on the first floor of the airport's security hold area (SHA), Sahu, an electrical contract worker, suddenly experienced dizziness and fainted due to extreme heat. As a result, he fell from the height of the false ceiling to the floor below.
The airport management informed ETV Bharat that Sahu was a resident of Jamgaon in Raipur district. He was responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the lighting fixtures installed at the airport.
The airport management is currently investigating the causes behind the incident. Additionally, in coordination with the contracting agency concerned, every possible form of assistance and support is being extended to the deceased's family members, who arrived at the airport after being informed of the tragedy. According to the family members, Sahu had been working as an electrician at the airport under a contractor for the past five to six months.
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