ETV Bharat / state

Electrician Falls To Death At Raipur Airport, Probe On

Raipur: An airport employee died at Raipur airport after falling from the first floor on Thursday. Light maintenance work was underway on the first floor when an employee, suffering from dizziness caused by the heat, fell. The incident occurred around 11 AM.

Abhishek Jha, the Additional Superintendent of Police for Raipur Rural, spoke with ETV Bharat regarding the registration of a report concerning the death of a contractual employee at the airport. He stated that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

"The inquiry is being conducted based on the information that was provided. As of now, no formal case has been registered. The body will be sent from the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the report received thereafter. Information regarding the incident is being gathered from airport officials as well as members of the deceased's family," added Jha.

The victim, identified as Kuber Chandra Sahu (28), fell from a height of about 30 feet when he was repairing a light beneath the false ceiling near boarding gates 7 and 8 on the first floor of the airport, another police official said.