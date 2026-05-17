ETV Bharat / state

Electric Vehicle Demand Surges Amid Fuel Crisis In Odisha

According to automobile dealers, people are opting for EVs as they have lower operating costs and better technology and are more environmentally friendly, thereby helping in reducing dependence on petrol and diesel. The trend is particularly seen among daily commuters, who are eager to get rid of rising fuel expenses and hassles.

Long queues are seen at petrol pumps from morning to evening while many fuel stations have reportedly run dry, forcing people to wait for hours for refill. Amid the uncertainty over fuel availability, customers have shifted their preference towards EVs. Crowds of buyers are seen flocking to EV showrooms in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The demand for EV scooters remain high, but buyers are also showing interest in EV cars.

Bhubaneswar resident Parvathi Kumar Patra said, "The uncertainty over getting petrol at filling stations and the rising fuel costs make daily commutation very difficult. So, I have decided to go for EV and booked a vehicle today. My electric vehicle will arrive in a few days."

Another customer from Bhubaneswar, Patil Pradhan, said, "The main reason for buying an EV is to prevent pollution and save petrol. Due to the shortage of petrol and diesel, the prices have also increased. In the current heat, we have to stand in long queues for hours at the petrol pump. So it is better to buy an EV so it can be used in any emergency situation."

Ravindra Kumar Sahu, manager of 'Electrics', an EV showroom, said, "In the last few days, the sale of EVs has increased manifold. It has now become the first choice due to low-cost transportation, government subsidies and environmental protection. The fuel crisis has increased people's concerns and also created a new opportunity for the EV market. In last two-three days, 40 to 50 vehicles have been sold. With EV stocks ending, people are in queue to book their vehicle. We have EVs starting from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Around 10 to 20 customers have already booked their vehicle."

Sheikh Taslim Khan, manager of 'Ola', said, "As pollution levels are increasing and there is a fuel crisis, people are now attracted to EVs. Earlier, only four to five bookings were made per day but now, 30 to 40 vehicles are being booked. Yesterday, we received more than 100 bookings. This is the biggest alternative to avoid the petrol crisis. Our prices start from Rs 90,000. If the demand continues to increase in the coming days, it is expected that the use of EVs will increase further."