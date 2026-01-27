ETV Bharat / state

EV Charging Stations Will Be Mandatory At Fuel Pumps On MSRTC Land: Sarnaik

Thane: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to prioritise the setting up of Electric Vehicle charging stations at all retail fuel outlets proposed on MSRTC premises. He also emphasised that a phased transition to electric buses is already underway. The directive was issued during a high-level meeting held at the office of the minister who heads the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Senior officials and representatives of various fuel companies attended the meeting, according to an official release. Sarnaik stated that India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 must be supported by a sustainable and eco-friendly transport system.

"Future travel will be based on electric energy, and the ST Corporation is committed to building the required infrastructure from today itself," he said.