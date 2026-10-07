ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Electric Junction Box Explodes in Bengaluru, Two Pedestrians Injured

The blast seriously injured a man on his hand, while a woman suffered minor injuries and two other pedestrians, including a female student who was walking nearby, narrowly escaped. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Two pedestrians were injured after an electric junction box exploded on a footpath near the Amazon office on Bagalur Main Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, a day after four people suffered serious burn injuries in a transformer explosion in Ramamurthy Nagar.

The junction box suddenly exploded at around 9:50 AM near Gate No. 3 of the Amazon office, startling pedestrians and motorists in the area.

An electric junction box exploded in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

The blast seriously injured a man on his hand, while a woman suffered minor injuries. Two other pedestrians, including a female student who was walking nearby, narrowly escaped.

People at the spot immediately rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The incident was also captured on the dashcam of a passing car.

Personnel from the Yelahanka Suburban Police Station reached the spot and inspected the area. Police have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.