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Watch: Electric Junction Box Explodes in Bengaluru, Two Pedestrians Injured

The junction box suddenly exploded at around 9:50 AM near Gate No. 3 of the Amazon office, startling pedestrians and motorists in the area.

Explosion near Amazon off BAGALUR ELECTION JUNCTION BOX BLAST ONE SERIUSLY INJURED ION HIS HAND TRANSORMER BLAST COCA COLA DEPOT
The blast seriously injured a man on his hand, while a woman suffered minor injuries and two other pedestrians, including a female student who was walking nearby, narrowly escaped. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: Two pedestrians were injured after an electric junction box exploded on a footpath near the Amazon office on Bagalur Main Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, a day after four people suffered serious burn injuries in a transformer explosion in Ramamurthy Nagar.

The junction box suddenly exploded at around 9:50 AM near Gate No. 3 of the Amazon office, startling pedestrians and motorists in the area.

An electric junction box exploded in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

The blast seriously injured a man on his hand, while a woman suffered minor injuries. Two other pedestrians, including a female student who was walking nearby, narrowly escaped.

People at the spot immediately rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The incident was also captured on the dashcam of a passing car.

Personnel from the Yelahanka Suburban Police Station reached the spot and inspected the area. Police have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Four Injured in Transformer Blast a Day Earlier

The incident came a day after four people suffered severe burn injuries when a large electricity transformer exploded near a Coca-Cola warehouse in Benniganahalli, within the limits of the Ramamurthy Nagar police station.

The blast occurred between 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM on Tuesday. Police said an excessive power load was the suspected cause of the explosion. The force of the blast also completely charred a two-wheeler parked nearby.

The injured were identified as Narayana (50) of Indiranagar, Azeem Pasha of TC Palya, Chetan (23) and Lakshmi (22) of Thanisandra. Narayana was reported to be in critical condition. All four were admitted to Victoria Hospital.

DCP East Division Dr Vikram Amte said the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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TAGGED:

EXPLOSION NEAR AMAZON OFF BAGALUR
ELECTION JUNCTION BOX BLAST
ONE SERIUSLY INJURED ION HIS HAND
TRANSORMER BLAST COCA COLA DEPOT
BENGALURU ELECTRIC BOX EXPLODES

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