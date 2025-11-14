Electric FarmX 500 Steals The Show At Krishi Mela 2025 With Farmer-Friendly Solutions
FarmX 500 offers practical solutions for daily farm activities and helps in improving efficiency of the farmers, Mithun, founder and CEO of XMatic Innovation said.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: The four-day Krishi Mela 2025 began at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru on November 13.
This year’s theme, “Samruddha Krishi – Vikasita Bharata: Soil, Water, and Crops,” focuses on sustainable farming practices and technological solutions for Indian agriculture. Among the major attractions at the event is XMatic Innovation’s latest line of farm equipment, developed to improve efficiency of farmers across sectors.
FarmX 500 Takes Centre Stage
XMatic Innovation’s FarmX 500 has drawn significant attention for its multi-purpose capabilities. Introducing the equipment to ETV Bharat, Mithun, founder and CEO of XMatic Innovation said, the vehicle is designed for plantation and horticulture crops. “FarmX 500 can handle load-carrying, spraying and stubble removal. It is built to help farmers manage multiple tasks with a single machine,” he said.
According to Mithun, the electric version of the equipment offers practical advantages for daily farm activities. On a full charge, the machine can perform weeding for five to six hours, covering around three acres at an approximate cost of thirty rupees per acre. It can spray up to twelve barrels of pesticide on one charge, which typically requires ten to 12 hours of charging time. The equipment comes with a 10-kilowatt battery option, while a 5-kilowatt version provides half the operational duration but remains a feasible choice for smaller farms.
Cost & Charging Time for Safe Farming, Subsidy Support
The company has also detailed the charging time and cost variants for farmers planning to invest in the machines. A 5-kW battery takes about five to six hours for a full charge, while a 10 kW battery requires eight to 10 hours. The equipment is priced between Rs 4.95 lakh and 8.5 lakh depending on the model.
Mithun noted that subsidies through the Horticulture Department are available for eligible farmers. Women and those from SC and ST communities can receive aid of up to Rs 80,000, while farmers under the general category are eligible for Rs 64,000.
Another highlight is XMatic’s fully electric skid steer vehicle, developed entirely in-house. The company assures farmers that spare parts and service support are readily available through its Bengaluru facility. Keelambi Agri Tools in Shivamogga manages the Karnataka distribution network, with additional dealer support in Tamil Nadu.
XMatic has also introduced remote-controlled farm equipment that can be operated from a safe distance. “Anyone can operate it, and it keeps farmers away from direct exposure to chemicals during spraying,” Mithun explained. The remote-control feature also provides safety on uneven land and reduces the physical strain of farm work.
XMatic Innovation’s participation at Krishi Mela 2025 highlights the growing role of locally developed agricultural technology in supporting farmers and strengthening the Make in India movement.
Also Read