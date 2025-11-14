ETV Bharat / state

Electric FarmX 500 Steals The Show At Krishi Mela 2025 With Farmer-Friendly Solutions

Bengaluru: The four-day Krishi Mela 2025 began at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru on November 13.

This year’s theme, “Samruddha Krishi – Vikasita Bharata: Soil, Water, and Crops,” focuses on sustainable farming practices and technological solutions for Indian agriculture. Among the major attractions at the event is XMatic Innovation’s latest line of farm equipment, developed to improve efficiency of farmers across sectors.

FarmX 500 Takes Centre Stage

XMatic Innovation’s FarmX 500 has drawn significant attention for its multi-purpose capabilities. Introducing the equipment to ETV Bharat, Mithun, founder and CEO of XMatic Innovation said, the vehicle is designed for plantation and horticulture crops. “FarmX 500 can handle load-carrying, spraying and stubble removal. It is built to help farmers manage multiple tasks with a single machine,” he said.

According to Mithun, the electric version of the equipment offers practical advantages for daily farm activities. On a full charge, the machine can perform weeding for five to six hours, covering around three acres at an approximate cost of thirty rupees per acre. It can spray up to twelve barrels of pesticide on one charge, which typically requires ten to 12 hours of charging time. The equipment comes with a 10-kilowatt battery option, while a 5-kilowatt version provides half the operational duration but remains a feasible choice for smaller farms.

Cost & Charging Time for Safe Farming, Subsidy Support