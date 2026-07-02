Electric Bus Stolen From Nagpur Found In Amravati; Telangana Man Arrested
Investigations revealed the accused had stolen nearly 20 buses till now. He dismantled the stolen buses and sold the valuable components.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Nagpur: Maharashtra's Amravati police successfully traced and recovered an electric Shivshahi bus, worth Rs 1.53 crore, stolen from the charging station at the Imamwada bus depot in Nagpur, within 24 hours.
The accused, identified as Vishnu Ganpati Nilawar (23), a habitual offender from Harit Nagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, was arrested.
According to the officials, Amravati's Rajapeth Police beat marshals Sarang Adamane and Vijay Dhruve received information about the bus theft. Acting on a tip-off that the suspect was in the Gadari Chowk area, the Detection Branch (DB) team laid a trap and took him into custody.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing the electric bus (MH-49 BZ-8258) from the charging station at Nagpur's Imamwada bus depot in the early hours of July 1.
Investigation revealed that the accused had stolen nearly 20 buses from various locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra's Nanded, and cases of bus theft were registered against him at various police stations in Wazirabad, Tirumala, and CCS.
"The investigation revealed that the accused would steal the bus and drive it to a secluded location, where he would dismantle the parts and sell valuable components such as the tyres, batteries, and discs. After this, he would abandon the rest of the bus and flee the scene," Sandeep Chavan, Police Inspector at Rajapeth police station said.
A case had also been registered at the Ganeshpeth police station in Nagpur. Inspector Chavan informed that the process of handing over the accused to the concerned police authorities for further investigation is underway.
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