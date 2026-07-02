ETV Bharat / state

Electric Bus Stolen From Nagpur Found In Amravati; Telangana Man Arrested

Nagpur: Maharashtra's Amravati police successfully traced and recovered an electric Shivshahi bus, worth Rs 1.53 crore, stolen from the charging station at the Imamwada bus depot in Nagpur, within 24 hours.

The accused, identified as Vishnu Ganpati Nilawar (23), a habitual offender from Harit Nagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, was arrested.

According to the officials, Amravati's Rajapeth Police beat marshals Sarang Adamane and Vijay Dhruve received information about the bus theft. Acting on a tip-off that the suspect was in the Gadari Chowk area, the Detection Branch (DB) team laid a trap and took him into custody.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing the electric bus (MH-49 BZ-8258) from the charging station at Nagpur's Imamwada bus depot in the early hours of July 1.