ETV Bharat / state

Electric Bike Rental Service Introduced At Chennai Central Railway Station

Chennai: For the first time, an electric bike rental service has been introduced at Chennai Central railway station for the convenience of passengers.

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station (Central railway station) is one of the premier railway stations in South India. From here, trains run to various parts of the country from Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, various facilities have been provided at the railway station. There are transport facilities nearby including metro, suburban train service, and bus facilities. In this context, an electric bike rental service has now been introduced to help passengers.

As per a press release issued by Southern Railway, “For the first time, e-bike services have been launched at Chennai Central railway station by Chennai Divisional Additional Manager Senthilkumar.

It said the electric bikes have been introduced to reduce carbon emissions. The service provides cheap and hassle-free transportation throughout the city for commuters and tourists. The service is operated under a contract with Southern Railways by paying an annual licence fee of Rs 7.17 lakh. It combines eco-friendly public transport with an innovative revenue generation mechanism.