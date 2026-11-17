ETV Bharat / state

Electorate Rises In Poll-Bound Uttarakhand, Manipur And Goa In SSR Draft Rolls; No Change In Punjab

New Delhi: The electorate in the three poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa has increased in the Special Summary Revision Integrated Draft Roll compared with the list published after the Special Intensive Revision. However, Punjab, the fourth state going to the polls, has reported no change.

Uttarakhand recorded the highest increase in absolute numbers, with its electorate rising by 1.19 lakh (1.66 per cent) to 72.78 lakh from 71.58 lakh in the final roll published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Manipur saw an increase of 33,737 electors (1.72 per cent) to 19.94 lakh from 19.60 lakh and Goa recorded a rise of 31,815 electors (3.01 per cent) to 10.89 lakh from 10.57 lakh.

In Punjab, however, the number remained unchanged, with both the SIR final roll and Special Summary Revision (SSR) draft roll showing 2.01 crore electors.

Together, the four states have recorded an increase of 1.84 lakh electors in the SSR draft rolls compared with their respective final SIR rolls.

The SSR Integrated Draft Roll (IDR) for Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be published on November 23. The state had 13.39 crore electors in its final SIR roll, down from 15.44 crore before the revision.