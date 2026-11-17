Electorate Rises In Poll-Bound Uttarakhand, Manipur And Goa In SSR Draft Rolls; No Change In Punjab
Uttarakhand recorded the highest increase in absolute numbers, with its electorate rising by 1.19 lakh (1.66 per cent) to 72.78 lakh from 71.58 lakh
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The electorate in the three poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa has increased in the Special Summary Revision Integrated Draft Roll compared with the list published after the Special Intensive Revision. However, Punjab, the fourth state going to the polls, has reported no change.
Uttarakhand recorded the highest increase in absolute numbers, with its electorate rising by 1.19 lakh (1.66 per cent) to 72.78 lakh from 71.58 lakh in the final roll published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Manipur saw an increase of 33,737 electors (1.72 per cent) to 19.94 lakh from 19.60 lakh and Goa recorded a rise of 31,815 electors (3.01 per cent) to 10.89 lakh from 10.57 lakh.
In Punjab, however, the number remained unchanged, with both the SIR final roll and Special Summary Revision (SSR) draft roll showing 2.01 crore electors.
Together, the four states have recorded an increase of 1.84 lakh electors in the SSR draft rolls compared with their respective final SIR rolls.
The SSR Integrated Draft Roll (IDR) for Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be published on November 23. The state had 13.39 crore electors in its final SIR roll, down from 15.44 crore before the revision.
The Election Commission, while ordering the SSR in 17 states and Union territories, had noted that elections could take place in the five poll-bound states "early next year".
The term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on May 22 next year, while the terms of the assemblies in Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand expire on different dates in March 2027.
The Representation of the People Act, 1950, allows the Election Commission to hold assembly elections earlier than six months before the expiry of the House's term. While the SIR took place after a gap of over two decades, the SSR is held annually, especially in the poll-bound states.
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