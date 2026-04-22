Elections Fade Out, Agony Persists: Bankura Villagers Forced to Travel 25km as Local Health Centre Decays into Ruins
Despite political shifts—from TMC's decade-long tenure starting in 2011 to the 2021 victory of BJP MLA Chandana Bauri—the health centre’s decline has remained constant.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:15 AM IST
By Tarak Chatterjee
Srichandrapur (Bankura): Over five decades after its establishment, the Srichandrapur Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bankura’s Saltora constituency stands as a grim monument to administrative neglect.
Once a sprawling medical facility, the centre has devolved into a dilapidated structure where wild weeds overrun the wards, and even basic first aid is a luxury the locals can no longer access. As the West Bengal Assembly elections approach, the frustration of the residents boiled over when they swarmed the vehicle of ETV Bharat to highlight a harrowing reality: they are forced to travel 25 kilometres to the nearest functional hospital for even minor emergencies, a journey that frequently proves fatal for those in critical condition.
Established during the Left Front era over 50 years ago, the PHC was originally part of the Gangajalghati constituency before being merged into the Saltora Assembly seat following delimitation.
Despite the political shifts—from the Trinamool Congress’s decade-long tenure starting in 2011 to the 2021 victory of BJP MLA Chandana Bauri—the health centre’s decline has remained constant. Locals allege that the facility has transitioned from a functional hospital to a part-time dispensary where medical professionals operate at their own whim. While a doctor and a nurse are officially stationed at the PHC, residents claim they attend to only a handful of outpatients before locking the facility and leaving for the day, leaving the community vulnerable for the remaining 20 hours.
Geographical & medical isolation
The geographic and medical isolation of Srichandrapur is particularly perilous given its location. A busy state highway cuts through the village, making it a hotspot for road accidents. However, the lack of a trauma centre or 24-hour emergency services means accident victims, heart attack patients, and expectant mothers are left without immediate intervention.
Villagers lamented that for any medical crisis, they must rush 25 kilometres to the Amarkanan Hospital or the Bankura Sammilani Medical College. For many, this journey is a race against time that they lose; villagers reported multiple instances where patients succumbed to their ailments while en route to the district headquarters, as the PHC lacks the infrastructure to stabilise patients during the "golden hour."
A health centre in ruins
An inspection of the premises reveals a startling dichotomy. Much of the original complex lies in ruins, resembling an abandoned outpost. Paradoxically, a modern, gleaming new building was recently constructed on the site using government funds, yet this new infrastructure remains under lock and key. Despite substantial allocations through various central and state government schemes intended for rural healthcare, the ground reality remains abysmal. The chronic shortage of personnel and a lack of accountability have rendered the "Primary" health centre virtually non-existent for the thousands who depend on it.
Plea unheard
With the electoral battle looming, the residents of Srichandrapur are signalling that their patience has worn thin. While political parties trade barbs over the failure of healthcare delivery—with the BJP blaming the state and the ruling party pointing elsewhere—the voters’ demands have shifted from partisan loyalty to basic survival.
The message to the candidates is unequivocal: regardless of which party secures the Saltora seat, the restoration of the Srichandrapur PHC must be the top priority. For a community still struggling for basic medical access decades after independence, the upcoming vote is not just about choosing a representative; it is a desperate plea for a lifeline that should have been secured long ago.