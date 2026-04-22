ETV Bharat / state

Elections Fade Out, Agony Persists: Bankura Villagers Forced to Travel 25km as Local Health Centre Decays into Ruins

By Tarak Chatterjee

Srichandrapur (Bankura): Over five decades after its establishment, the Srichandrapur Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bankura’s Saltora constituency stands as a grim monument to administrative neglect.

Once a sprawling medical facility, the centre has devolved into a dilapidated structure where wild weeds overrun the wards, and even basic first aid is a luxury the locals can no longer access. As the West Bengal Assembly elections approach, the frustration of the residents boiled over when they swarmed the vehicle of ETV Bharat to highlight a harrowing reality: they are forced to travel 25 kilometres to the nearest functional hospital for even minor emergencies, a journey that frequently proves fatal for those in critical condition.

Established during the Left Front era over 50 years ago, the PHC was originally part of the Gangajalghati constituency before being merged into the Saltora Assembly seat following delimitation.

Despite the political shifts—from the Trinamool Congress’s decade-long tenure starting in 2011 to the 2021 victory of BJP MLA Chandana Bauri—the health centre’s decline has remained constant. Locals allege that the facility has transitioned from a functional hospital to a part-time dispensary where medical professionals operate at their own whim. While a doctor and a nurse are officially stationed at the PHC, residents claim they attend to only a handful of outpatients before locking the facility and leaving for the day, leaving the community vulnerable for the remaining 20 hours.

Geographical & medical isolation

The geographic and medical isolation of Srichandrapur is particularly perilous given its location. A busy state highway cuts through the village, making it a hotspot for road accidents. However, the lack of a trauma centre or 24-hour emergency services means accident victims, heart attack patients, and expectant mothers are left without immediate intervention.