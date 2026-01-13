ETV Bharat / state

Elections Announced For 12 Zilla Parishads And 125 Panchayat Samitis In Maharashtra

Voting will be held on February 5, 2026, and results will be declared 2 days later, on February 7, 2026.

ZP Polls
Representational image (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 13, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST

Mumbai: The State Election Commission (SEC), Maharashtra, on Tuesday announced the elections for the District Councils and Panchayat Samitis, Block Councils, which were pending. The SEC commissioner, Dinesh Waghmare, announced the dates at a press conference in Mumbai.

The announcement of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections comes two days before 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra go to polls. All these elections are being held after nine years in Maharashtra.

Waghmare said, "January 16 to January 21, will be the dates for filing the nomination forms. The scrutiny will take place on January 22, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be January 27. Elections of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis will be held on February 5, and the counting will be held on February 7."

This announcement comes after the Supreme Court on January 12, 2026, had ordered the SEC, Maharashtra, to complete the elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in the state by February 15. Previously, the court had given a deadline of January 31, 2026, for these elections. However, due to technical and administrative reasons, the SEC, Maharashtra, had requested an extension until February 10, 2026.

This announcement is seen as a huge relief to the party workers, whose first step to enter politics often begins from the Zilla Parishads and Panchayats. The Municipal Corporations polls have given the political workers to reach out to the people, but these local body elections help them connect and work at a local level, which helps parties form their guard at the primary level.

These elections in the 12 District Councils will be held in Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Solapur, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, and the 125 Block Councils coming under these.

In this election, every voter is required to cast two votes, one for the District Council and one for the Block Committee. 25,482 polling stations have been prepared for these elections, and all necessary facilities will be made available at these centres. The voters' list prepared before July 1, 2025, will be applicable for these elections.

