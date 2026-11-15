Electioneering To Get Into Top Gear From November End In Uttarakhand
The state is scheduled to go to polls early next year, reports Kirankant Sharma
Published : November 15, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Dehradun: Electioneering is all set to pick up in the primarily hill state of Uttarakhand from this month's end. The state goes to polls in early 2027. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to field its top guns, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress will be getting its top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to reach out to the voters over the next month.
The term of the current Uttarakhand Assembly ends on March 27, 2027. It is expected that the model code of conduct may be imposed in the first week of January across the 70 seats in the offing.
BJP to hold working committee meeting in Haridwar
The BJP has made Haridwar a key hub for its election preparations. The party's expanded state working committee meeting is expected to meet in Haridwar on November 21 and 22 in Haridwar. Its media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan, disclosed, “ On the first day, meetings of the party's frontal organizations will be held. On November 22nd, the extended state executive committee will meet to discuss strategies and organizational programs for the forthcoming assembly elections.”
आज नई दिल्ली स्थित माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge जी के आवास, 10 राजाजी मार्ग पर माननीय नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi जी, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी एवं राष्ट्रीय महासचिव (संगठन) श्री @kcvenugopalmp जी की उपस्थिति में उत्तराखंड प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं और प्रदेश प्रभारी माननीय @Kumari_Selja जी के साथ महत्वपूर्ण बैठक आयोजित हुई। बैठक में प्रदेश सह प्रभारी @INCSurender जी, प्रदेश सह प्रभारी @ManojYadavINC जी, माननीय प्रदेश अध्यक्ष @UKGaneshGodiyal जी, नेता प्रतिपक्ष @IamYashpalArya जी, चुनाव संचालन समिति के अध्यक्ष एवं विधायक चकराता @incpritamsingh जी, चुनाव प्रबंधन समिति के अध्यक्ष @drhsrawatuk जी उपस्थित रहे। (1/2)— Uttarakhand Congress (@INCUttarakhand) November 2, 2026
“Before the Haridwar event, a meeting will be held in Mussoorie on November 15 to formulate strategies for the ‘Tridev Conferences’ at the assembly level along with other organizational events. The party has requested time from the central leadership for programmes for around 12 leaders,” added state unit chief Mahendra Bhatt.
Modi is expected to address a couple of rallies in the plains and hilly areas by December, the dates for which will be finalized soon.
Bhatt added, “The party's focus is on activating the organization at the booth and assembly levels. Preparations are also underway for the BJP’s National President Nitin Nabin to visit all five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.”
In a programme held in Dehradun on November 6 to mark Uttarakhand's State Foundation Day, Amit Shah had set a target for the BJP workers to form the government in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive term by winning more than 65 of the 70 assembly seats. Shah stated, “ The BJP wants to make Uttarakhand a safe and prosperous state and develop Devbhoomi as the cultural capital of the country.”
Congress to focus on local issues
Meanwhile, the Congress has also chalked out a plan to hold nine public meetings by December that will be held by its top leadership. According to the proposed schedule, Rahul is scheduled to hold rallies in Rudrapur, Pauri and Dehradun Rural, while Priyanka is expected to address public meetings in Gopeshwar, Pithoragarh and Chinyalisaur.
On the other hand, Kharge is expected to address the masses in Roorkee, Dehradun city, and Udham Singh Nagar. The final details regarding the dates and locations of the nine public meetings will be released soon.
On November 2, Kharge and Rahul held a meeting with the senior Uttarakhand Congress leaders in Delhi, including Uttarakhand President Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, Harak Singh Rawat, and State In-charge Kumari Selja, to chalk out a strategy for the elections. They discussed the state of the organization and key public issues in the state. Kharge pledged to provide a safe, sensitive and accountable government to the people of Uttarakhand.
He accused the BJP government of failing to meet public expectations and raised issues such as law and order, women's safety and accountability. Selja identified unemployment, migration, education, health and women's safety as key issues, saying the Congress party would address these issues and fight for the rights of the people of the state.
Godiyal launched a signature campaign against the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government from Srinagar on November 10, alleging, “The government must respond to issues like the Ankita Bhandari murder case, land disputes and employment. Through the signature campaign, the public's voice will be conveyed to the Governor.”
He called upon the party officials and workers to send signed documents to Dehradun by November 20. The Congress party has also announced a march from the party office to the Raj Bhavan on November 23 in the presence of Selja. The party will also hold mock trials at various places from November 25 to 30 on corruption.
While the BJP is trying to energize its workers through the visits of its national leaders, the Congress is working on a strategy to corner the government on local issues like the Ankita Bhandari murder case, employment, land, corruption, women's safety and migration.
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