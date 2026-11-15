ETV Bharat / state

Electioneering To Get Into Top Gear From November End In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Diwas' (Non-Resident Uttarakhand Day), at CM's official residence, in Dehradun. ( PTI )

Dehradun: Electioneering is all set to pick up in the primarily hill state of Uttarakhand from this month's end. The state goes to polls in early 2027. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to field its top guns, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress will be getting its top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to reach out to the voters over the next month.

The term of the current Uttarakhand Assembly ends on March 27, 2027. It is expected that the model code of conduct may be imposed in the first week of January across the 70 seats in the offing.

BJP to hold working committee meeting in Haridwar The BJP has made Haridwar a key hub for its election preparations. The party's expanded state working committee meeting is expected to meet in Haridwar on November 21 and 22 in Haridwar. Its media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan, disclosed, “ On the first day, meetings of the party's frontal organizations will be held. On November 22nd, the extended state executive committee will meet to discuss strategies and organizational programs for the forthcoming assembly elections.” “Before the Haridwar event, a meeting will be held in Mussoorie on November 15 to formulate strategies for the ‘Tridev Conferences’ at the assembly level along with other organizational events. The party has requested time from the central leadership for programmes for around 12 leaders,” added state unit chief Mahendra Bhatt. Modi is expected to address a couple of rallies in the plains and hilly areas by December, the dates for which will be finalized soon. Bhatt added, “The party's focus is on activating the organization at the booth and assembly levels. Preparations are also underway for the BJP’s National President Nitin Nabin to visit all five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.” In a programme held in Dehradun on November 6 to mark Uttarakhand's State Foundation Day, Amit Shah had set a target for the BJP workers to form the government in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive term by winning more than 65 of the 70 assembly seats. Shah stated, “ The BJP wants to make Uttarakhand a safe and prosperous state and develop Devbhoomi as the cultural capital of the country.” Congress to focus on local issues