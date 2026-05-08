'Election Was Held In Absolute Lopsided Manner': Sanjay Raut Justifies His Letter To Trump Over BJP Victory Message To Modi
BJP had slammed Sanjay Raut for criticising Trump over his congratulatory message to PM Modi on party's recent poll victory.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST|
Updated : May 8, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he has written an open letter to US President Donald Trump in response to his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BJP's victory in West Bengal as he wanted to bring the truth to his attention, asserting that the "elections haven’t been as free and fair as shown by sections of media to the world".
Taking to his X handle, Raut said as a responsible Indian and MP it is his duty to shed light to the fact that this election was conducted in an "absolute lopsided manner". He said that the Opposition parties have raised doubts over the "fairness and neutrality" of the Chief Election Commissioner and his motives.
I had written an open letter to President Trump, @realDonaldTrump as he has always spoken about democracy and fair elections, and wanted to bring the truth to his attention.— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 8, 2026
As a responsible Indian, and Member of Parliament, it is my duty to shed light on the fact that this… pic.twitter.com/MFB5KbP7lq
"The Election Commission, under the CEC’s guidance has barred 9 million voters from voting overnight, without a fair appeal or any further justice. More so, even while Manipur burnt with violence, this election saw the deployment of central forces in millions, including tanks and encounter specialists, as a mark of force. It is my duty, to ensure that everyone is aware, the world over (be it a president of an important democracy or a citizen of any country) that the elections haven’t been as free and fair as shown by sections of media to the world", he said.
He claimed that disenfranchised voters, and those who faced fear while casting their vote raise questions even today. EVMs have been doubted for two decades and rigging issues have been raised by India’s leader of opposition, he said.
"I strongly believe that leaders of democracies around the world cannot be kept away from the fact that the institutions that once ensured our elections to be free and fair, are now being questioned," he added.
Earlier in the day, in a post tagging Trump, Raut said the US President's endorsement on BJP's poll victory is "premature and misplaced". He urged Trump to adopt a "more informed and balanced view" about the elections.
Dear President @realDonaldTrump— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 8, 2026
Greetings.
As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results.
These are state-level elections—an internal matter of India’s federal…
"These are state-level elections - an internal matter of India's federal democracy," Raut said alleging that the West Bengal polls were conducted amid an atmosphere of "fear, intimidation and systemic pressure". "Democracy is not just about elections - it is about ensuring they are free, fair and credible. When serious allegations arise, they warrant scrutiny, not celebration," he had said.
Slamming Raut for his remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called him "a joker" and accused him of tarnishing India's image internationally to "settle petty domestic scores".
Sanjay Raut is a joker! 🤡— Shehzad Jai Hind (Chowkidar as per INC ecosystem) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 8, 2026
Sanjay Raut Wrote an entire letter / long post on X to President Trump about “elections being rigged in Bengal”
Rahul Gandhi, Sanjay Raut - have some Supari contract to besmirch India’s image internationally to settle petty domestic scores ? pic.twitter.com/jthGw1fLu2
Poonawalla said, "Sanjay Raut is a joker! Sanjay Raut Wrote an entire letter / long post on X to President Trump about “elections being rigged in Bengal” Rahul Gandhi, Sanjay Raut - have some Supari contract to besmirch India’s image internationally to settle petty domestic scores ?"
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