ETV Bharat / state

'Election Was Held In Absolute Lopsided Manner': Sanjay Raut Justifies His Letter To Trump Over BJP Victory Message To Modi

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he has written an open letter to US President Donald Trump in response to his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BJP's victory in West Bengal as he wanted to bring the truth to his attention, asserting that the "elections haven’t been as free and fair as shown by sections of media to the world".

Taking to his X handle, Raut said as a responsible Indian and MP it is his duty to shed light to the fact that this election was conducted in an "absolute lopsided manner". He said that the Opposition parties have raised doubts over the "fairness and neutrality" of the Chief Election Commissioner and his motives.

"The Election Commission, under the CEC’s guidance has barred 9 million voters from voting overnight, without a fair appeal or any further justice. More so, even while Manipur burnt with violence, this election saw the deployment of central forces in millions, including tanks and encounter specialists, as a mark of force. It is my duty, to ensure that everyone is aware, the world over (be it a president of an important democracy or a citizen of any country) that the elections haven’t been as free and fair as shown by sections of media to the world", he said.

He claimed that disenfranchised voters, and those who faced fear while casting their vote raise questions even today. EVMs have been doubted for two decades and rigging issues have been raised by India’s leader of opposition, he said.