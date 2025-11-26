ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission Writes To West Bengal Police Over Security Breach At CEO Office

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal police over an alleged security breach at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state and asked to ensure the safety and security of officers and staff posted there.

The poll panel has also sought an action taken report over the matter.

In a letter addressed to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, ECI Secretary SK Mishra wrote, "I am directed to state that it has come to the notice of the Election Commission of India that on November 24 a serious security breach has occurred at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, which has also been widely reported in media."

"The existing security in the office of the CEO appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation, which could lead to a threat to the safety and security of the Chief Electoral Officer, Additional Chief Electoral Officers, Joint Chief Electoral Officers, Deputy Chief Electoral Officers and other officers and staff working in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer," read the letter.

The ECI has taken a serious view of the incident and directs that the police authorities should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of officers and staff posted in the office of the CEO, at their residences and while commuting to and fro, it said.

The ECI further directs that adequate security classification shall be done on account of the sensitivity involved due to SIR activities and forthcoming elections in the State, and ensure that no untoward incident occurs again, it stated.

"An action taken report may be sent to the Commission within 48 Hours of receipt of this letter," read the letter.