Election Commission Writes To West Bengal Police Over Security Breach At CEO Office
ECI flags a major security lapse at the West Bengal CEO’s office, seeking enhanced protection for officials and a 48-hour action-taken report from Kolkata Police.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal police over an alleged security breach at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state and asked to ensure the safety and security of officers and staff posted there.
The poll panel has also sought an action taken report over the matter.
In a letter addressed to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, ECI Secretary SK Mishra wrote, "I am directed to state that it has come to the notice of the Election Commission of India that on November 24 a serious security breach has occurred at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, which has also been widely reported in media."
"The existing security in the office of the CEO appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation, which could lead to a threat to the safety and security of the Chief Electoral Officer, Additional Chief Electoral Officers, Joint Chief Electoral Officers, Deputy Chief Electoral Officers and other officers and staff working in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer," read the letter.
The ECI has taken a serious view of the incident and directs that the police authorities should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of officers and staff posted in the office of the CEO, at their residences and while commuting to and fro, it said.
The ECI further directs that adequate security classification shall be done on account of the sensitivity involved due to SIR activities and forthcoming elections in the State, and ensure that no untoward incident occurs again, it stated.
"An action taken report may be sent to the Commission within 48 Hours of receipt of this letter," read the letter.
Meanwhile, reacting to the poll panel's letter to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, West Bengal Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state.
In a post on X, he wrote, "On this sacred Constitution Day, November 26, 2025, when we pledge to uphold the soul of our Democracy, what a grotesque mockery unfolds in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India, the very Guardian of our electoral sanctity under Articles 324 to 329, is forced to plead for basic protection. A humiliating letter to the Kolkata Police, exposing the blood-soaked anarchy under Mamata Banerjee's reign of terror."
"Mamata Banerjee's goons storm the CEO's Office, scuffle with security, and unleash chaos over the Special Intensive Revision, yet the state machinery, paralysed by TMC's iron-fist syndicate, can't even shield the Constitutional Authority? This isn't governance; it's a blatant assault on the Constitution's promise of free and fair elections, where the ECI has to ensure that every Citizen can cast their vote without fear of lynching, riots, or booth-capturing," said Adhikari.
It may be mentioned that SIR is being carried out in West Bengal and 11 other States and Union Territories.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has been critical of the ongoing SIR in the state.
Earlier, in a post on X, she wrote, " Precious lives are being lost because of the unplanned, relentless workload imposed by the so-called Election Commission of India. A process that earlier took 3 years is now being forced into 2 months on the eve of elections to please political masters, putting inhuman pressure on BLOs."
Banerjee has urged the poll panel to immediately hold the SIR of the electoral rolls in the state.