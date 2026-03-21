ETV Bharat / state

Duplicate Voter List Worry For Election Commission Before SIR In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is expected to begin soon in Uttarakhand even as the pre-SIR process has been underway in the state for quite some time.

The Election Commission is working in coordination with political parties to advance the necessary procedures. However, during the pre-SIR exercise, duplicate voter lists were detected in the state.

During the voter list audit, a single voter was found to be listed in different locations, prompting the Election Commission to take further action. Several names on the voter list matched with those in other areas. In addition to the voter's name, his/her father's name was also found to be identical. Consequently, the Election Commission suspects the existence of duplicate voter IDs in such cases.

According to reports, the Election Commission has identified approximately 2,00,000 such cases of duplicate voter IDs. In such cases, notices will be sent to such voters. "Following this, the Election Commission will take further action on any duplications identified, and the names of such individuals will be removed from one of the locations", said BVRC Purushottam, Chief Electoral Officer

While such cases have been reported from both hilly and plain districts, the highest number of suspicious cases are from Dehradun district. Political parties are also offering their own arguments regarding the suspicious cases that surfaced during the pre-SIR exercise.