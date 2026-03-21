Duplicate Voter List Worry For Election Commission Before SIR In Uttarakhand
The poll panel has identified 2,00,000 such cases and notices will be sent to such voters soon.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Dehradun: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is expected to begin soon in Uttarakhand even as the pre-SIR process has been underway in the state for quite some time.
The Election Commission is working in coordination with political parties to advance the necessary procedures. However, during the pre-SIR exercise, duplicate voter lists were detected in the state.
During the voter list audit, a single voter was found to be listed in different locations, prompting the Election Commission to take further action. Several names on the voter list matched with those in other areas. In addition to the voter's name, his/her father's name was also found to be identical. Consequently, the Election Commission suspects the existence of duplicate voter IDs in such cases.
According to reports, the Election Commission has identified approximately 2,00,000 such cases of duplicate voter IDs. In such cases, notices will be sent to such voters. "Following this, the Election Commission will take further action on any duplications identified, and the names of such individuals will be removed from one of the locations", said BVRC Purushottam, Chief Electoral Officer
While such cases have been reported from both hilly and plain districts, the highest number of suspicious cases are from Dehradun district. Political parties are also offering their own arguments regarding the suspicious cases that surfaced during the pre-SIR exercise.
Congress has been criticising the government on the issue, claiming that dual voter IDs were created as part of a political conspiracy to influence elections. "The Election Commission should take such matters seriously and include voters in a single constituency or list, and remove those whose names appear in two lists from one constituency," said Amarendra Bisht, Congress leader.
The issue of dual voter IDs in Uttarakhand gained considerable attention during the panchayat elections, and the High Court even issued orders barring candidates whose names appear in the voter list in two places from contesting elections. Approximately 800 to 1,000 such cases are pending in court.
"When the issue was raised in the High Court, it termed it serious and issued instructions to the Election Commission. Such instances not only hinder the election results but also have the potential to impact elections. Therefore, the Election Commission should take this seriously," said Shakti Singh, social activist.
Minister Khajan Das said he he is confident that the Election Commission will address the issue promptly and effectively.
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