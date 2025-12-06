ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission To Hold Special Camp For Sex Workers In Sonagachi In CEO's Presence

Kolkata: Sex workers have been worried about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Voter List from the onset. Moreover, there were multiple problems with the enumeration form fill-up. To overcome the problem, the Election Commission is going to organise a special camp in Sonagachi, one of the sex villages in Kolkata. The camp will be held on December 9 (Tuesday). The state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manoj Kumar Agarwal, himself will be present there.

Sonagachi is identified as the largest sex village in Asia. Women from different places come there at different times and start working as sex workers. Many of those women have voting rights. Their children also have voting rights. But since the 2002 voter list is being considered as the benchmark in the case of SIR, sex workers were worried about this process of the Election Commission from the beginning.

Many of those living in this area do not have their names on the 2002 voter list. Also, since they have left their families, it is not possible for them to provide information about their parents. A letter was sent to the Election Commission on behalf of the sex workers, requesting that they solve these problems. The letter was sent to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state by three voluntary organizations working for sex workers and their children. The names of these organizations are - 'Society of Human Development and Social Action', 'Usha Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited' and 'Amra Padatik'.

In the letter, they said that many sex workers are afraid to fill out the enumeration form. In fact, they are fleeing the sex villages due to this fear. As a result, if the commission takes the initiative of any camp related to the enumeration form, then the sex workers can benefit.

After that, the matter was discussed with the District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of the concerned districts on behalf of the Chief Electoral Officer's Office (CEO's Office). The letter of the sex workers' organizations was also replied to by the CEO's Office. There, the sex workers were assured that a special camp would be organized for sex workers during the hearing.