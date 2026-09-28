ETV Bharat / state

'Election Commission Should Be Unbiased': Calcutta HC Slams EC Over 'Envelope' Symbol Reassignment

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday once again expressed its dissatisfaction at the Election Commission for reassigning the 'Envelope' election symbol from the Indian Secular Front (ISF) to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress faction for the October 6 West Bengal bypolls.

Justice Krishna Rao has reserved the verdict after hearing all sides.

"If the Election Commission acts in a biased manner, what is left for the court to do? The Commission's decision should be impartial. There would have been no issue had the symbol not been allotted to anyone at all. A 'free symbol' is fine, but why did you allot it to someone else? Why did you give the symbol, which a party had used to contest the Assembly elections, to another party for the bye-election?" Justice Rao asked.

The ISF applied for the 'Envelope' symbol on February 26, and it was allotted for the Assembly elections on March 10. The bye-election was announced on September 7.

Justice Rao said the Election Commission must make decisions to avoid future complications. "The Commission should remain mindful so that the burden does not fall upon the court," he said.

According to the Commission's counsel Jishnu Chowdhury, the 'Envelope' symbol was allotted to the Democratic Trinamool Congress on September 18, 2026. Since no one holds a right to this symbol, it was allotted to that party, he said.

When the court asked whether any action was taken in accordance with the application submitted by the ISF, the Commission's counsel argued that a political party cannot be allotted the same 'free symbol' more than twice. "A symbol is not anyone's property. How can a claim be made where there is no legal right?" he asked.