'Election Commission Should Be Unbiased': Calcutta HC Slams EC Over 'Envelope' Symbol Reassignment
Election Commission's counsel told court that a symbol is not anyone's property and questioned how a claim can be made without any legal right.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday once again expressed its dissatisfaction at the Election Commission for reassigning the 'Envelope' election symbol from the Indian Secular Front (ISF) to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress faction for the October 6 West Bengal bypolls.
Justice Krishna Rao has reserved the verdict after hearing all sides.
"If the Election Commission acts in a biased manner, what is left for the court to do? The Commission's decision should be impartial. There would have been no issue had the symbol not been allotted to anyone at all. A 'free symbol' is fine, but why did you allot it to someone else? Why did you give the symbol, which a party had used to contest the Assembly elections, to another party for the bye-election?" Justice Rao asked.
The ISF applied for the 'Envelope' symbol on February 26, and it was allotted for the Assembly elections on March 10. The bye-election was announced on September 7.
Justice Rao said the Election Commission must make decisions to avoid future complications. "The Commission should remain mindful so that the burden does not fall upon the court," he said.
According to the Commission's counsel Jishnu Chowdhury, the 'Envelope' symbol was allotted to the Democratic Trinamool Congress on September 18, 2026. Since no one holds a right to this symbol, it was allotted to that party, he said.
When the court asked whether any action was taken in accordance with the application submitted by the ISF, the Commission's counsel argued that a political party cannot be allotted the same 'free symbol' more than twice. "A symbol is not anyone's property. How can a claim be made where there is no legal right?" he asked.
After this, Justice Rao asked under which section the symbol was reassigned to another party instead of the ISF. "If two parties apply for the same symbol, how is it allocated to one of them? If the Election Commission acts in a biased manner, what can the court do? The Commission's decision ought to be impartial. You are a constitutional authority; you must be prepared to answer all questions."
The judge asked Bishwarup Bhattacharya, lawyer for the Democratic Trinamool Congress, "How does the Commission decide when two parties apply for the same symbol? The Commission might reject one application, but there must be a valid reason for doing so, right?"
Bhattacharya said, "Trinamool Congress is an established party. The ISF does not own the 'Envelope' symbol; therefore, the Commission is free to allocate that symbol to whomever it chooses."
Representing the ISF, lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya argued, "A bye-election is part of the general election process. If a political party has contested an election using a specific symbol, that symbol cannot be taken away from them for a bye-election as per Article 14 of the Constitution. The Commission cannot make undemocratic decisions."
The Election Commission's lawyer said, "The ISF is campaigning using the 'Almirah' symbol. This case has been filed with the intent of stalling the election process. How can a case be filed when there is no legal right to the claim?"
After hearing all arguments, the court has reserved its verdict on the matter.
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