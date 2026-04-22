ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission Seizes Items Worth Rs 1,262 Crore In TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday said the Election Commission has seized cash, gold, liquor and drugs worth Rs 1,262 crore in the state, where elections are scheduled on April 23.

Cash amounting to Rs 543 crore was seized during vehicle checks by the surveillance teams. Addressing the media on the state's preparedness for the upcoming polls, Patnaik stated that 163 FIRs have been lodged in connection with various violations, while the social media monitoring cell has ensured the removal of 2,180 URLs across different platforms.

Providing a breakdown of the electoral rolls, the official said the total electoral strength of the state stands at 5.73 crore. This includes 2.93 crore female electors, 2.83 crore male electors, and 7,728 third-gender voters.

The state has also seen a significant influx of 14,59,039 first-time voters. Regarding the logistics of the voting process, a total of 75,064 polling stations have been set up across 33,133 locations, supported by 1,06,418 ballot units, 75,064 control units and VVPAT machines.