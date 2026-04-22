Election Commission Seizes Items Worth Rs 1,262 Crore In TN
Cash amounting to Rs 543 crore was seized during vehicle checks by the surveillance teams.
By PTI
Published : April 22, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday said the Election Commission has seized cash, gold, liquor and drugs worth Rs 1,262 crore in the state, where elections are scheduled on April 23.
Cash amounting to Rs 543 crore was seized during vehicle checks by the surveillance teams. Addressing the media on the state's preparedness for the upcoming polls, Patnaik stated that 163 FIRs have been lodged in connection with various violations, while the social media monitoring cell has ensured the removal of 2,180 URLs across different platforms.
Providing a breakdown of the electoral rolls, the official said the total electoral strength of the state stands at 5.73 crore. This includes 2.93 crore female electors, 2.83 crore male electors, and 7,728 third-gender voters.
The state has also seen a significant influx of 14,59,039 first-time voters. Regarding the logistics of the voting process, a total of 75,064 polling stations have been set up across 33,133 locations, supported by 1,06,418 ballot units, 75,064 control units and VVPAT machines.
To ensure a smooth and inclusive voting experience, the commission has established 249 model polling stations, 325 stations managed entirely by women, and 71 stations managed by persons with disabilities, she said. Additionally, 29 booths will be managed by youth, and several districts are piloting green polling stations, according to Patnaik.
To maintain security and order, 300 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed alongside 83,875 local police personnel. Responding to queries regarding mobile phone restrictions, the CEO clarified that while devices are strictly prohibited inside the polling booths, a special initiative has been launched to provide mobile collection facilities outside the stations.
On the issue of potential digital bribery and online influence, the commission maintained that it is working closely with cybercrime units to patrol social media activities and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.
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