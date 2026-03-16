ETV Bharat / state

EC Scraps Contract Of Bengal Poll Webcam Vendor After 'Irregularities'

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) scrapped the contract of the agency that supplied web cameras during the 2021 West Bengal assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections after detecting major irregularities in footage, and has selected three new vendors for the supply of equipment, a senior official said on Monday.

The decision to change the vendor was taken after serious discrepancies were found while examining recordings from cameras used in previous elections, the official said. Three companies from outside the state have now been selected through fresh tenders to supply the equipment, he said.

"The Commission has made it clear that there should be no lapse in the conduct of polling. If violence or disturbance takes place at a booth, the poll will be stopped and re-conducted. Repolling will be held as many times as required," an EC official said.

"When the recordings from the 2021 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections were examined, about 30 per cent of the cameras had no recording at all. In another 30 per cent, only about half an hour of footage at the start and end of polling was found, while the rest was blank," another source in the EC said.

Most of these cameras had been installed at sensitive booths where incidents of violence had been reported on polling day, the source added. Officials said the absence of proper recordings also meant that the poll panel could not submit web camera footage in court in cases related to post-poll violence.

The issue came to light during checks conducted during the Kaliganj assembly by-election, following which the earlier agency's contract was cancelled, and a new vendor was brought in through a fresh tender process, they said. Under the new plan, web cameras will be installed both inside and outside polling booths, particularly in sensitive or violence-prone areas.