ETV Bharat / state

EC Removes 17 Unrecognised Parties From List Of Registered Political Parties In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Election Commission has removed 17 unrecognised political parties from the list of registered parties in Uttarakhand, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, said that the parties removed from the list include those that did not contest any Lok Sabha or assembly elections after 2019 and whose office addresses could not be traced during physical verification.