ETV Bharat / state

EC Orders Transfer Of Officials In Kerala Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Thiruvananthapuram: The EC on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of several officials, including IAS and IPS officers in Kerala, as part of the poll preparedness for the April 9 Assembly elections.

In a communication addressed to the Chief Secretary of the state, the Election Commission of India said it had reviewed the election preparedness and directed immediate implementation of the reshuffle.

According to the order, Narayanan (IPS-2011) has been posted as district police chief, Kozhikode, while Thomson Jose (IPS-2009) will serve as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range. Inbasekhar (IAS-2015) has been appointed as District Collector-cum-District Election Officer, Alappuzha.